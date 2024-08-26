Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch has called for the series to make a change to improve the experience for spectators.

The series has come under fire for their handling of the race in Michigan, where qualifying was cancelled and the race was postponed until the following Monday due to rain showers.

Some were confused as to why the race was moved to Monday, with the forecast predicting showers during the race start.

The decision has led some to question why NASCAR did not start the race earlier, particularly if they knew a downpour was expected to hit the circuit.

Kyle Busch calls for NASCAR change

Denny Hamlin was one figure who criticised the decision and accused NASCAR of ‘chasing ratings’ when they refused to move the start time despite the weather warning.

Now two-time series champion Kyle Busch has called for changes to race start times after the delays in Michigan.

Busch has suggested that NASCAR should start their summer races earlier, particularly at tracks without lights like the Michigan International Speedway to build in more time for rain delays.

“When you’re in the middle of summer and you’re at these places with no lights, you got to start earlier and try to get what you can get in for the fans that are there,” Busch said to The Washington Times.

“(They) give up their time and their money and their weekends to make it there, to make your show look better on TV with butts in the seats.

“You owe it to those people.”

