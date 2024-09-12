Danica Patrick News Today: ERECTIONS, US Elections, Taylor Swift takedown and defending Trump

Once again, former NASCAR and IndyCar star Danica Patrick has been in the news, this time surrounding the heated debate between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Patrick raced in IndyCar between 2005-2018, becoming the only female racer to win an IndyCar Series race, claiming victory in the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

The American racer also competed in the NASCAR Cup Series between 2012-2018, and has since become a well-renowned pundit.

Now firmly partaking in a broadcast career, Patrick has regularly appeared on Sky Sports F1's Formula 1 coverage, as well as taking part in various podcasts, one of which saw her dropped from Sky Sports' Austrian Grand Prix coverage.

Patrick is very politically active across her social media profiles, with various endorsements for presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Following the heated debate between the former President and Kamala Harris, Patrick displayed to her followers some thoughts on the pair's battle, as well as some rather odd Instagram endorsements.

Danica Patrick is a former NASCAR and IndyCar star

1.Danica Patrick's Taylor Swift criticism

One of the highest-profile moments of the debate actually occurred on Instagram, with pop sensation Taylor Swift publicly offering her support for Harris.

Swift expressed her desire to be 'transparent' about her voting plans for the 2024 US election, following concerns about AI portraying her choice for her.

Patrick was left bemused by Swift's endorsement for Harris, despite admitting to 'loving' the Cruel Summer star's music.

"I love her music TBH," Patrick said on her Instagram story.

"But there's no way that long post was ready right after the debate. I have been on the other side, that was probably written and revised by a team over the last week. Aka. A plan."

2. Danica Patrick attacks Kamala Harris 'lies'

One of the main features of the debate included a personal attack from Harris about Trump's political rallies, with the current Vice-President saying that people leave early from Trump's rallies.

Trump responded by saying that people 'don't turn up' at all to Harris' rallies, before Patrick once again took to Instagram to provide her response.

"Really?! Just lies," she claimed. "Omg you can't even get in when he holds rallies. My bestie @stephalvorson said thousands were turned away here in AZ, she was there."

Danica Patrick has appeared on various podcasts

3. Danica Patrick defends false Donald Trump claims

During the debate, Trump suggested that: "In Springfield, they’re [immigrants] eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets of people that live there". These claims were later found to be false by BBC Verify.

Despite this, Patrick took to her Instagram story to defend the former President. She posted "The ?!!!" while sharing a post from podcaster and well-known Trump supporter Benny Johnson that suggested somebody had been arrested for eating their neighbour's cat.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, that was not the most bizarre thing to appear on Patrick's Instagram page over the last 24 hours...

4. Patrick posts support for erection-boosting 'science'

What Patrick defines as 'science' and what most people do tends to show huge discrepancies. But, the former NASCAR racer decided to take to Instagram to post support for American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who seeks to improve his followers' life situation.

Johnson appeared on Patrick's podcast to discuss 'longevity' and 'bio hacking', with the simple caption to advertise the podcast reading: "Increase your erections".

