Danica Patrick makes 'can't fake a fan' claim in NASCAR

Danica Patrick is one of America’s most notable racing stars of the last few decades.

She has since progressed to enjoy a career as a motorsport pundit – featuring on Sky Sports F1 over in the UK.

She enjoyed a mixed spell as a NASCAR driver but does hold some special accolades after hanging up her driving gloves.

Not only is she one of just 14 drivers to have led both the Indy 500 and Daytona 500, but she holds the highest finish by a woman in both events too.

Danica Patrick's thoughts on pitching to fans

Her fanbase regarded her so highly that before she joined NASCAR, she was voted the IndyCar series’ most popular driver between 2005 and 2010.

Back in 2017, Jeff Gluck quizzed her on whether you can pitch to potential fans and if you can influence someone’s support.

“Man, I don’t think you can pitch a fan,” she said. “I think a fan is your fan because they decide to be and not because you’re offering free candies or a lifetime of happiness.

“I think you decide who you cheer for based on perhaps history, family, maybe who you used to cheer for — like if you cheered for Jeff Gordon, you may cheer for Chase Elliott now just based on the alliance with that number and team and history.

“But otherwise, it’s personality, and I can’t fake a fan. You really can’t. It will all come out eventually if you can for a little while. So, I don’t think you can make a fan yours just by saying, “Be my fan” and telling them a good reason why.”

