Kyle Larson: The life and career of a NASCAR champion and rising IndyCar star

Kyle Larson is a NASCAR champion, and has raced across many forms of motorsport in his glittering career so far.

Born on July 31, 1992, in Elk Grove, California, Larson began racing aged just seven in outlaw karts – a form of dirt oval racing.

Larson is Asian-American, with his mother, Janet, being Japanese American and his father Mike Caucasian.

The two opt to sit in the grandstands rather than the pitlane when watching their son race, choosing to let their son focus on the all-important winning part of racing.

The American driver currently races in the NASCAR Cup Series, but recently also competed in the Indianapolis 500, earning rookie of the year honors and an 18th placed finish.

Driving career in NASCAR

Larson spent many of his teenage years racing in open wheel series including the Silver Crown and sprint cars.

The American showed early interest in IndyCar, such was his open wheel prowess – but opted to enter the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East ahead of the 2012 season, alongside competing in ARCA.

He managed to win the NASCAR title with two victories, despite his closest rival – Corey LaJoie taking five wins that season.

In 2013, Larson took his first NASCAR cup series victory before celebrating in style by conducting donuts without his steering wheel.

He also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2013, earning the Nationwide Rookie of the Year award and the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time.

It took a few years for him to get up to speed, and in 2016 he secured his first career Series Cup victory at Michigan and a year later made the playoffs for the first time.

In 2021, his big breakthrough finally came after taking ten wins en route to the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Kyle Larson racism controversy

In April 2020, Larson was suspended without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing after using a racial slur during an iRacing event.

NASCAR also suspended him indefinitely and ordered him to take part in sensitivity training.

He was subsequently fired by CGR and after accepting accountability for his actions, applied for reinstatement to NASCAR and was granted his return from January 1 2021 – the year he won his Cup Series title.

Kyle Larson's wife and children

Kyle Larson is married to Katelyn Sweet – the sister of NASCAR driver Brad Sweet.

The two have three children together, called Owen, Audrey and Cooper.

