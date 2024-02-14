Netflix reveal ratings for NASCAR's Drive to Survive rival

NASCAR: Full Speed, the American racing series' version of hit Netflix series Drive to Survive, has had a successful launch on the streaming platform.

The show, which gives a behind-the-scenes look of the star drivers and teams behind the NASCAR Cup series, hit 1.5m views in its first week alone.

The show has seven executive producers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr, who knows a thing or two about racing himself.

NASCAR has lift off on Netflix

Season one consists of five episodes with Netflix yet to confirm whether the documentary will return for a second season, it is expected to do so soon.

Much like Formula 1’s Drive to Survive, it will take time for the show to build a following and an audience.

However, if they can be successful, the series could prove to be a huge home run for Netflix who are becoming specialists in making sporting documentaries at this point.

