Lando Norris' Fiat 500s: A look at the F1 star's classic cars and Drive to Survive debut

Dive into the story behind Lando Norris' retro cars, the Fiat 500s, with one featured in Drive to Survive season 6.

If you watched the recently released Drive to Survive season 6, you might have spotted a charming sight in the opening scene: Lando Norris driving a tiny Fiat car in the streets of Monaco. The appearance sparked curiosity among fans, leaving many wondering: What's the story behind this vehicle, and is it his own?

The answer is yes. The mint Fiat that graced the screen was Norris' personal car. This wasn't just a staged moment for the cameras; it was a glimpse into the F1 star's off-track passion for classic cars. So, what's the story behind it? Let's find out.

READ MORE: Drive to Survive F1 GOLD: Best bits from every single season so far

Lando Norris' new Fiat 500 Giardiniera Pickup car

After selling his famous Fiat 500 Jolly car months ago, Norris said on a podcast that he would buy another one, and he did!

This new addition to his collection, however, differs from its predecessor. While the Jolly embraced the open road with its doorless and roofless design, the new Fiat 500 Giardiniera Pickup offers a more practical approach.

The car features a hardtop roof with fixed windows, a removable rear roof section, a small pickup bed, and a roof rack. All this comes wrapped in a lovely mint green paint job. But what exactly fuels the enduring love affair with Fiat vehicles?

Lando Norris' Fiat 500 Jolly car

For Norris, the Fiat 500 Jolly holds a special place in his heart. It wasn't just a quirky addition to his garage; it was the very first car he bought with his own earnings. "It's the first actual car that I've paid for with money that I earned," he said on the BBC's 6 Degrees From Jamie and Spencer. "And this is where I thought I would spend it."

While the Jolly might not boast the horsepower of the F1 machines Norris pilots on the track, its charm lay elsewhere. As he said, "It’s one of the coolest cars you’ll ever get. It’s 15 horsepower, so it’s maybe also the slowest car I think I could possibly ever buy. But I think that’s why I love it so much."

Lando Norris' Fiat 500 Jolly. Credit: Car & Classic

The 1972 Fiat 500 itself boasts a fascinating history. Originally designed and built by the renowned Italian design house Ghia specifically for the wealthy elite, these vehicles were intended for island-hopping and leisurely cruises for big yacht owners. Affluent owners like shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis and former United States President Lyndon B. Johnson enjoyed cruising in these open-air beauties.

READ MORE: Lando Norris: 10 things you may not know about the F1 rising star

Lando Norris' Fiat 500 Jolly. Credit: Car & Classic

However, Lando's Fiat isn't an original Jolly; it's a regular Fiat 500 converted to look like one as it's a rare and highly sought-after car. Only an estimated 650 original Jollys ever rolled off the production line, making them prized possessions for classic car collectors.

The high demand for these open-air beauties led to many owners converting their standard Fiat 500s or 600s into Jolly evocations, replicating the iconic features like the absence of doors, wicker seats, and a foldable canopy roof. Norris' car belonged to this category, meticulously detailed to closely resemble the original Jollys.

Lando Norris' Fiat 500 Jolly. Credit: Car & Classic

Presented in excellent condition, the car exuded a timeless charm. The classic light blue "gelato" paintwork gleamed, perfectly complementing the iconic wicker seats that adorned both the front and rear. Caramel-coloured carpets added a touch of warmth to the interior, while the painted dashboard and matching knee roll echoed the overall aesthetic.

The car also has a wicker-trimmed storage box and a spare wheel with tools, as well as a classic-style radio and discreetly placed speakers, which add to the car's vintage character.

However, in October 2023, Norris decided to part ways with his beloved Jolly. The car was put up for auction and eventually sold for a cool £32,000.

READ MORE: Lando Norris net worth: Ferrari and clever YouTube moves have boosted wealth

Related