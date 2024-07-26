Hamilton fires dig at Verstappen as F1 champions' spat continues
Lewis Hamilton has taken a swipe at Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen as the pair's war of words continues.
The seven-time world champion's comment's come following the dramatic collision between the two legends at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were in a league of their own at the Hungaroring, as the McLaren stars clinched a historic one-two, leaving Hamilton and Verstappen to fight it out for the remaining podium place.
What happened in Hungary?
The Red Bull racer - a frustrated figure throughout the afternoon - attempted a stunning overtake on his Mercedes counterpart as he looked to move into the top three, but locked up going in to Turn One.
Verstappen made contact with Hamilton as a result, and his car flew into the air as he left the track, before salvaging his race to finish fifth.
Speaking post-race, the reigning champion insisted he wasn't to blame for the incident, much to the bemusement of the Mercedes driver.
It was the latest in a long line of significant moments between the drivers, who have endured a frosty relationship since Verstappen's controversial first title win in 2021, and it would seem things aren't set to improve any time soon.
Speaking to media ahead of the Belgian GP, Hamilton made a sly dig at his long-time rival when discussing the importance of being a good leader, as he made reference to Verstappen's behaviour in Budapest.
“You have to act as a team leader," said the 39-year-old. "Remember you are a team-mate to lots of people and you have to act like a world champion.
“Not like it was last weekend...”
