F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix today (Saturday, July 27), with the teams battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown at Spa-Francorchamps.

Following a three-race winless streak, Max Verstappen will look to win his eighth race of the season on the high-speed Belgian track and extend his championship lead, which he currently holds by 76 points over his closest competitor Lando Norris.

However, a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding the engine allocation limit has thrown a significant spanner in the works for the Dutchman. Despite a history of overcoming such setbacks at Spa - having won from 14th and sixth on the grid in the past two years - Verstappen faces a daunting task to fight his way through the field.

Meanwhile, McLaren and Mercedes, who have been closing the gap to Red Bull in recent races, will be eager to capitalise on the Milton Keynes squad's misfortune and secure a front-row spot heading to Sunday's race.

Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, July 27, 2024

The qualifying session in Belgium kicks off today (Saturday, July 27) at 4pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Central European Time: 4pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 3pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 10am Saturday

United States (CDT): 9am Saturday

United States (PDT): 7am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday

Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 5pm Saturday

China (CST): 10pm Saturday

India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 11am Saturday

Singapore: 10pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday

Turkey: 5pm Saturday



How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

