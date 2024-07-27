F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix today (Saturday, July 27), with the teams battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown at Spa-Francorchamps.
Following a three-race winless streak, Max Verstappen will look to win his eighth race of the season on the high-speed Belgian track and extend his championship lead, which he currently holds by 76 points over his closest competitor Lando Norris.
However, a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding the engine allocation limit has thrown a significant spanner in the works for the Dutchman. Despite a history of overcoming such setbacks at Spa - having won from 14th and sixth on the grid in the past two years - Verstappen faces a daunting task to fight his way through the field.
Meanwhile, McLaren and Mercedes, who have been closing the gap to Red Bull in recent races, will be eager to capitalise on the Milton Keynes squad's misfortune and secure a front-row spot heading to Sunday's race.
Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, July 27, 2024
The qualifying session in Belgium kicks off today (Saturday, July 27) at 4pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Central European Time: 4pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 3pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday
Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 5pm Saturday
China (CST): 10pm Saturday
India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 11am Saturday
Singapore: 10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday
Turkey: 5pm Saturday
How to watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
