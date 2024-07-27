F1 News Today: Wolff provides Hamilton replacement hints as team boss confirms exit
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has provided an update on the team's search to find a replacement for Lewis Hamilton.
F1 team boss EXIT confirmed at Belgian Grand Prix
Bruno Famin has confirmed he will step down as Alpine team principal by the end of August.
Perez discusses 'LAST Red Bull race' amid Marko claims
Sergio Perez has discussed when his ‘last’ Red Bull race will be amid concerns over his contract going in the ‘summer break’.
Hamilton fires dig at Verstappen as F1 champions' spat continues
Lewis Hamilton has taken a swipe at Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen as the pair's war of words continues.
Brad Pitt F1 movie takes filming to BIZARRE new levels
The anticipated F1 movie will star Hollywood actor Pitt, alongside rising star Damson Idris as two drivers at the fictional APX-GP racing team.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep