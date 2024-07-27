F1 News Today: Wolff provides Hamilton replacement hints as team boss confirms exit

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has provided an update on the team's search to find a replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team boss EXIT confirmed at Belgian Grand Prix

Bruno Famin has confirmed he will step down as Alpine team principal by the end of August.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez discusses 'LAST Red Bull race' amid Marko claims

Sergio Perez has discussed when his ‘last’ Red Bull race will be amid concerns over his contract going in the ‘summer break’.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton fires dig at Verstappen as F1 champions' spat continues

Lewis Hamilton has taken a swipe at Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen as the pair's war of words continues.

➡️ READ MORE

Brad Pitt F1 movie takes filming to BIZARRE new levels

The anticipated F1 movie will star Hollywood actor Pitt, alongside rising star Damson Idris as two drivers at the fictional APX-GP racing team.

➡️ READ MORE

Related