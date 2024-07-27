F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull DENIED Belgian pole as Verstappen incident under investigation
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull DENIED Belgian pole as Verstappen incident under investigation
Charles Leclerc will start first for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix thanks to Max Verstappen's grid penalty, having just squeaked past Sergio Perez's time by a hundredth of a second.
Verstappen put more than half a second into his rivals with a supreme lap, sending big warnings to the rest of the field about his prospects of cutting through the pack from 11th in what is expected to be a dry race at Spa.
F1 HEADLINES: Wolff provides Hamilton replacement hints as FIA slam star with astonishing penalty
READ MORE: F1 driver in high-speed Spa crash as session red flagged
Saturday's early rain caused a chaotic session of qualifying, with the track drying pockets of rain arriving on multiple occasions.
There wasn't much time for teams to fine-tune their wet weather setups in FP3, with Lance Stroll's crash red flagging the session after about ten minutes of running and cars not returning to the track until the dying moments.
Zhou Guanyu was eliminated in Q1 and, had he not finished 20th, could have been in danger of dropping places on Sunday's grid after the FIA announced an investigation into him for potentially impeding Verstappen.
Q2 saw more changing conditions, with some rain arriving mid-session to keep the track in the zone for the intermediate tyre running. Verstappen set the fastest time of that segment of the afternoon, allowing him to sit back and relax while his rivals squabbled for position below him – much as he did in Q3.
Here are the full qualifying results from Spa.
F1 Qualifying Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:53.159sec
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.595s
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.606s
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.676s
5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.822s
6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.868s
7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.025s
8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.318s
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.606s
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.651s
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Alex Albon [Williams]
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
14. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
18. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
READ MORE: FIA slam F1 star with astonishing 60-PLACE penalty at Belgian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull DENIED Belgian pole as Verstappen incident under investigation
- 53 minutes ago
Red Bull star bounces back after 'UNEXPECTED' Belgian GP qualifying - Top three verdict
- 3 minutes ago
FIA POSTPONES race as Spa weekend severely disrupted
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot
- 2 hours ago
FIA confirm Red Bull curfew BREACH at Belgian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep