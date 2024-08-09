Marko BLAMES Mercedes for F1 nightmare as Red Bull chief takes shot at rivals

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has suggested an avoidable mistake made by Mercedes was to blame for their recent nightmare at the Belgian Grand Prix.

After making an underwhelming start to the 2024 Formula 1 season, the Brackley-based outfit have enjoyed a resurgence in recent months,

George Russell's third-place finish in Canada sparked an upturn in form, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton featuring on the podium the following week in Spain.

Russell then clinched just a second win of his career at the Austrian Grand Prix before seven-time champion Hamilton clinched an emotional victory in front of his adoring fans at Silverstone.

With the 39-year-old's P3 in Hungary continuing the team's upward trajectory, hopes were high coming into the Belgian Grand Prix - the final race before the summer break.

George Russell was disqualified after securing a stunning victory at the Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton was promoted to P1 following the post-race announcement

Mercedes criticised for Spa blunder

After Russell had led the team to a magnificent one-two in Spa, things took a dramatic turn, with the Brit disqualified post-race after his car was found to be under the minimum weight required.

Hamilton was promoted to P1 following the stewards' verdict, but celebrations were likely muted given the nightmare the other half of the garage had endured.

Writing in his Speedweek column, rival team advisor Marko sympathised with Russell, making it clear who he felt was to blame for the error.

"The strategy was not planned, as could be seen from the radio traffic," wrote the Austrian.

"For us, such a strategy would not have been possible unless the tyre had recovered.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has blamed Mercedes for the error which led to disqualification

"Sometimes the tyres break and then recover again, but you can also see that Russell made the right choice because he set his fastest lap on the last lap.

"I think the one-stop strategy contributed to his car being too light at the end. They [Mercedes] didn't expect that, and because he was on the same set of tyres for so long, there was obviously a lot less rubber on it.

"In Spa, the drivers don't have the opportunity to pick up rubber on a cool-down lap, you're happy to pick up two kilos.

"I don't know if the spectators notice that the drivers always drive on the dirty track at the end so that they can put as much weight as possible on the tyres - maybe they [Mercedes] didn't calculate that either."

