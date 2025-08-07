Max Verstappen contradicts Red Bull F1 chief

Max Verstappen has issued a telling response to comments made by Red Bull chief Helmut Marko on what went wrong for him during a disastrous few days at the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend.

The four-time F1 world champion qualified down in eighth on Saturday at the Hungaroring behind title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who put their McLarens in the top three.

But he was unable to mount any sort of comeback on Sunday afternoon, finishing the day one place worse off in ninth.

Addressing media after the race, Marko appeared confident that Verstappen's issues had already been identified, adding: "I don't expect it to happen like this again in other races."

However, his star driver was quick to contradict that assessment, admitting that he was far from convinced that his problems could be easily solved.

"That's a bit easy to say,’ he told De Telegraaf. "I was slow all weekend and we couldn't find any grip.

"Of course, we have our theories about where that came from, but I can't always elaborate on that here. I struggled particularly in the slow corners and everyone drove away from me."

Max Verstappen faces an uphill battle to retain his world drivers' title

Verstappen's attention turns to 2026

The result represented another huge blow to Verstappen's chances of winning a fifth drivers' title on the bounce.

The Dutchman now trails championship leader Piastri by 97 points, with Hungarian GP victor Norris 88 points ahead in second spot.

He now has just 10 races remaining to stage an unlikely fightback, the first of which will come at his home grand prix in Zandvoort following the summer break.

There has been much speculation over the future of Verstappen in recent months, with many predicting that he was eyeing up a departure from Red Bull at the end of this season.

However, the 65-time race winner recently confirmed he will be staying put in 2026, when the introduction of new engine regulations could prompt a changing of the guard at the top of the order.

