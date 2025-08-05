Red Bull F1 chief reveals shock Kimi Antonelli talks
Red Bull F1 chief reveals shock Kimi Antonelli talks
Red Bull chief F1 Helmut Marko has revealed that he has spoken to Italian youngster Kimi Antonelli amid his current Mercedes woes.
Despite an impressive start to his F1 season, where he claimed his first pole position and podium, Antonelli has experienced a disappointing run of form lately.
However, the Silver Arrows star has received some advice from a senior figure outside of his team, with Red Bull chief Marko revealing the pair had talks after his poor performance at Spa.
Speaking to F1 Insider, Marko discussed the pressure placed on young drivers within his own team, and compared the situation to Antonelli at Mercedes.
"When we bring juniors into Formula 1, they first drive for Racing Bulls, where they are not exposed to such immense pressure or the pressure of Formula 1 in general, and we don't make such a big deal about a young driver before he sits in a Formula 1 car," the Austrian said.
When asked about what he made of Antonelli's recent dip in form, Marko continued: "I mean, they [Mercedes] don't have a junior team. Sure. I don't want to comment on how things work with other teams.
"Antonelli is certainly a very fast driver, but also very young, and strangely enough, we spoke briefly at the hotel in Spa, and he said that he doesn't have confidence in the car and as soon as he pushes, he loses control.
"So, it's more a mental thing, and apparently the car is also very critical in the working window, similar to ours, and when it works, then it's much more toxic."
The Red Bull F1 advisor then appeared to praise Antonelli's potential however, adding: "Thankfully Mercedes doesn't have the luxury of having a second team."
Can Antonelli recover his lost form?
Antonelli has only managed to score one point in the past four races and caused a huge crash with Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix, before making a double Q1 exit at Spa, struggling similarly in qualifying at the Hungaroring.
The disappearance in pace is difficult for the youngster, with Lewis Hamilton reportedly consoling a teary-eyed Antonelli after his mistake at the Belgian GP. The 18-year-old is out of contract with Mercedes at the end of 2025, with no official decision yet being made on his future with the team.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has previously stated that he wants to keep his current driver pairing of Antonelli and George Russell for 2026, and it looks likely the pair will remain at the team next season.
Verstappen has ruled out a switch to Mercedes in 2026, and announced to the media at the Hungarian GP that he will remain with Red Bull next season, offering some hope that Antonelli will retain his seat in F1 for at least another campaign.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge
READ MORE: Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Hamilton battle
READ MORE: Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Fernando Alonso issues health update after Hungarian GP heroics
- 3 minutes ago
F1 champion offers Lewis Hamilton smart advice to recover top form
- 49 minutes ago
Red Bull F1 chief reveals shock Kimi Antonelli talks
- 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton replacement? Champion driver destined for F1 as British star calls for his own axing
- 3 hours ago
F1 star returns to Alpine for vital summer break test
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july
Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
- 17 july
F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change
- 18 july
FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
- 26 july