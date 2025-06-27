Who is Helmut Marko - the man pulling the strings at Red Bull?

You don't have to look too far in F1 to find colourful characters. Indeed, the sport would be a much poorer place without them.

And like him or lump him, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko most certainly falls into that category.

Anyone who's spent time listening to the Austrian over the years knows all too well the risks associated with doing so. Outspoken? That's putting it mildly.

Yet while he can always be trusted to provide a good soundbite, there is far more to Marko than meets the eye. He wouldn't have lasted so long at Red Bull otherwise.

And while he isn't the man necessarily pulling all of the strings behind the scenes, his influence on the team's inner workings and decision-making process around their driver lineup is undoubted.

But what exactly does that entail?

Marko has played a major role in the development of Max Verstappen

Marko's rise to the top

Marko's journey in the sport began more then 50 years ago, making nine F1 race appearances before his career was curtailed at the 1972 French Grand Prix when a rock damaged his visor, leaving him blind in his left eye at the age of just 29.

He went on to manage several Austrian drivers, before linking up with Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz in 1990, who appointed Marko as his advisor.

The pair would go on to found the Red Bull Junior Team, with Marko's playing a key role in the development of championship-winning drivers including Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen over the years.

Red Bull's jack of all trades

The 82-year-old is still in charge of this programme today, and remains a central figure in the team's search to identify and nurture the best young talent out there.

Just this week, ahead of the upcoming Austrian GP, he was in fact credited by one of Red Bull's up-and-coming stars, Fionn McLaughlin, for his role in securing his signature.

McLaughlin revealed: "Helmut Marko came over to me and said, 'I think you're a good driver and I want you on our team'.

"He said I had potential and would take me on as far as he could in the future.

"He's a nice man and he's given me the opportunity to race in F4."

There is a fair chance that Marko will have departed F1 by the time the Northern Irishman is on the verge of making his breakthrough, but until then, he will continue to play a major part in selecting driver pairings for both of Red Bull's F1 teams.

Working alongside team principal Christian Horner in an advisory capacity, he has a say on which who gets behind the wheel, and isn't shy when it comes to sharing his opinions.

His influence in Red Bull's brutal decision to swap Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda after just two races this season was clear.

His comments in the wake of that widely criticised move said as much. Subtlety has never been his strong suit.

An intimidating figure in the background of the Red Bull garage, Marko remains a hard man to impress. Just ask Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar.

But it's a necessary requirement drivers must fulfil if they are to stick around.

While there has been some talk that he is looking to step aside in the near future - with Vettel tipped as a successor by the man himself - there is little evidence that he is slowing down, and remains as pivotal to Red Bull's hunger for success as ever.

Marko remains a close ally of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Return to the Red Bull Ring

This weekend sees F1 return to Europe for the first of six consecutive races on the continent at the Austrian GP, and is one of special significance to Marko.

He was involved behind the scenes when Mateschitz purchased the track in 2004, as was the case when Red Bull began their €70m reconstruction of the track four years later.

The circuit, now known as the Red Bull Ring, has been on the F1 schedule since June 2014, and has become something of a home grand prix for the team.

Defending world champion Max Verstappen currently holds the record for most race wins at the track with four, and will look to add more silverware to his collection on Sunday in front of a raucous crowd.

