Red Bull chief slams F1 star over 'embarrassing' emotional outburst

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Helmut Marko has hit out at one of his star drivers over his 'embarrassing' emotional reaction at the Australian Grand Prix.

The 2025 season got under way in thrilling fashion at Albert Park last weekend, with treacherous conditions causing all sorts of problems.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Australian Grand Prix incident

Lando Norris started and ended the day in first position as he lay down a title marker to championship rival Max Verstappen, who finished second.

Mercedes' George Russell rounded off the top three ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli, while there was disappointment for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who came home eighth and 10th respecitvely.

Six drivers failed to complete the grand prix, including the likes of Red Bull's new arrival Liam Lawson, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Lando Norris finished ahead of Max Verstappen and George Russell to win in Melbourne

Isack Hadjar crashed out on the formation lap on his F1 debut

READ MORE: Ferrari investigation launched after Australian Grand Prix disaster

Marko hits out at Hadjar after Australia disaster

There was also huge disappointment for Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar, who failed to make it to the start line after spinning out during the formation lap.

The 20-year-old cut a dejected figure as he made his way back to paddock as he wiped away the tears on what should have been the biggest day of his career.

Many of the sport's major figures came out in support of stricken racer, including Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"It was quite heart wrenching to see him so gutted in his first grand prix," Horner told media.

"I think the positives he needs to take out of it when he reflects on the weekend. He performed very well through the practices and the qualifying. You forget that these guys are just kids really."

Hadjar cut a dejected figure as he made his way back to the Racing Bulls garage

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen beaten as F1 champion crashes out of thrilling Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony - there to see his son make his Ferrari race debut - received widespread praise after rushing to console Hadjar.

"When I saw it happen, my heart just sank for him," Hamilton Sr told Sky Sports.

"Not just for him, for his parents, for everything they've done to work hard to get to this one point, and it's like it's snatched from you."

Red Bull chief Marko, however, took a different view to the racer's reaction, and delivered an incredibly harsh verdict on what transpired in Melbourne.

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF, he said: "Isack Hadjar did a little bit of crying after his crash. That was a bit embarrassing."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen and George Russell in tense exchange after Australian Grand Prix

Related