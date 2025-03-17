Red Bull star slams 'EMBARRASSING' Australian GP

A young Red Bull star currently driving with the sister Racing Bulls team has slammed an 'embarrassing' season opener.

The four rookie drivers on the grid in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix had to deal with some treacherous conditions, as rain and later dry spells led to multiple crashes, safety cars and a plethora of strategy options available for teams.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

READ MORE: Safety car deployed after HUGE F1 crash in Melbourne

Kimi Antonelli drove superbly well to cut through all the chaos and finish up in fourth on his grand prix debut with Mercedes, but other rookies found it more difficult.

Home hero Jack Doohan crashed out in the early stages of the race, intensifying the pressure on his position at Alpine, while young Red Bull star Isack Hadjar put his car in the barriers before the race had even got underway.

Isack Hadjar was distraught after crashing out of the Australian GP

Isack Hadjar was promoted from F2 for 2025

Hadjar's heartbreaking debut crash

Red Bull opted to promote Hadjar from F2 to the top tier of motorsport for 2025, after Liam Lawson was given a seat with the main team alongside Max Verstappen.

Hadjar is racing with sister team RB, and is hoping to prove himself alongside experienced racer Yuki Tsunoda.

However, in difficult conditions, Hadjar crashed his RB car on the formation lap, not even making it to the start line for the season-opening race.

The 20-year-old was clearly distraught after the incident and had to be consoled by Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton, and after the race spoke of how he felt he'd let down his team and family.

"Not great. I just lost the rear end of the car, these cars in these conditions just snap so fast and it’s unsaveable," he told Sky Sports F1. "I couldn’t get the grip back, I tried to save it but…

"I’m sorry for the team right now and my close ones watching the race, it’s just embarrassing."

Talking about Hamilton's father consoling him, Hadjar said: "He told me to keep my head high and be proud, and he told me I did well yesterday but it was a nice gesture from him."

READ MORE: Australian GP start DELAYED after Red Bull star crashes

Related