Australian GP start DELAYED after Red Bull star crashes

Racing Bulls F1 star Isack Hadjar endured a nightmare start at the Australian Grand Prix after he crashed out of the race during the formation lap in wet and slippery conditions at Albert Park.

The Racing Bulls rookie barely made it past Turn 2 before he spun and crashed into the barriers where he broke his rear wing ending his F1 debut.

Hadjar stepped out of the car and appeared unharmed, but the incident resulted in an aborted start for the whole field as a recovery vehicle made it out onto the track to retrieve the car.

Following the incident, the Australian GP's start time was delayed by an extra 10 minutes, as the remaining 19 drivers returned to the grid whilst Hadjar's car was moved off the track.

Isack Hadjar did not start the Australian GP

Hadjar endures nightmare F1 debut

The Frenchman was visibly distraught as the marshals ushered him out of the car, shown with his head in his hands in apparent disbelief that his first race was over.

However, in a touching moment as Hadjar returned to the paddock, Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton was see consoling the 20-year-old and put an arm around the youngster to let him know he was supported.

Hadjar's crash renders Yuki Tsunoda the only Racing Bulls star out on track and competing at the Australian Grand Prix, in an early blow for the team.

