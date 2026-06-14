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Verstappen and the FIA

Red Bull meet with FIA president over controversial F1 ruling

Verstappen and the FIA — Photo: © IMAGO

Red Bull meet with FIA president over controversial F1 ruling

Red Bull have met with the FIA president

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

A Red Bull boss met with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem earlier this week, days after a controversial F1 ruling.

Following the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, it was revealed that Red Bull had the strongest power unit, and were therefore not entitled to additional development and upgrade opportunity (ADUO) time.

This has meant that the current dominant team in F1 - Mercedes - are going to get one upgrade opportunity in 2026.

ADUO was brought in by the FIA at the start of the year amid the wholesale regulation changes, and it was designed to help struggling power unit manufacturers who may be falling behind.

However, it measures only the internal combustion engine performance when determining who gets more time to develop their power unit, leading to some controversy.

FIA president Ben Sulayem revealed via Instagram earlier this week that he had met up with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff in Paris for what he suggested was to "discuss Red Bull’s significant contribution to FIA championships, in particular its long-standing involvement in Formula 1 and global rallying."

However, it also understood that the pair discussed the recent ADUO ruling.

READ MORE: Dejected George Russell declares F1 title 'out of reach'

Who qualifies for ADUO in 2026?

ADUO is calculated on a sliding scale depending on how far a power unit manufacturer is behind the best power unit.

The first window occurred after race six (Monaco), but there are two further opportunities for the FIA to review things, after races 12 and 18 in the 2026 season.

Mercedes were determined to be the only engine manufacturer between two and 4 per cent behind Red Bull, giving them one upgrade chance this season and one next, while Ferrari, Audi and Honda get a maximum of two upgrades this year and two next for being at least four per cent back.

FIA ADUO Analysis
Engine Teams Upgrades
Red Bull Powertrains Red Bull, Racing Bulls Benchmark
Mercedes McLaren, Williams, Mercedes, Alpine One Upgrade
Ferrari Haas, Cadillac, Ferrari Two Upgrades
Audi Audi Two Upgrades
Honda Aston Martin Two Upgrades

READ MORE: Alonso shocks with 'probably last race' announcement at Barcelona Grand Prix

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F1 Red Bull FIA

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