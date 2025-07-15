F1 star says Max Verstappen conflict inevitable in tricky Red Bull environment

An F1 star has opened up on how 'locking horns' with another driver is inevitable for anyone racing for Red Bull's sister team.

Carlos Sainz spent his rookie year in the sport alongside Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso back in 2015, and the pair were also side by side for the opening weeks of the 2016 campaign.

But Verstappen would earn a promotion to Red Bull after just four grands prix that year, with Daniil Kvyat dropping back to their sister team to partner up with Sainz.

And speaking on the High Performance Podcast, the Spaniard has revealed the challenges involved in going up against the now four-time world champion so early on in his F1 journey.

"It was a year to prove yourself," he said. "Trying to beat Max, Max trying to beat me to see who's better, and if you win, you maybe go to Red Bull.

"If you manage to shine and not win, you stay with Toro Rosso and you stay in F1 and make a career. If you get destroyed or lose, you are out of Formula 1 - it's two opposites.

"That's why the atmosphere we were put into in Toro Rosso was to lock horns with Max immediately.

"I love Toro Rosso, but that team, up until recent years has always been a playground for Helmut Marko and Christian Horner to put the two drivers there to see who's better and can jump to Red Bull."

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen raced together as rookies at Toro Rosso

Sainz reveals Verstappen tension

Sainz went on to point out that despite the demanding environment within the team, their strategy has ultimately paid dividends.

"No criticism, because that team works well," he added. "It delivers great drivers to Formula 1, it did with Sebastian [Vettel], it did with Max.

"It has Isack [Hadjar] doing great, Liam [Lawson] recovering from his Red Bull episode, it still serves its purpose but the reality is that you're always going to lock horns with your team-mate there, and especially at the time with two rookies, like with Max and me, we were always going to lock horns."

Despite not making the grade at Red Bull, Sainz has gone on to carve out a successful career in the sport, representing Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, and now Williams.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has become one of F1's all-time greats, but his future with his current employers hangs in the balance, with the 27-year-old rumoured to be eyeing up an exit.

