Lewis Hamilton's father in heartwarming gesture to distraught F1 star

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, made a touching gesture to a distraught Formula 1 star after their Australian Grand Prix crash.

The first race of the season in Melbourne saw three drivers crash before the opening lap was completed, with Carlos Sainz and rookies Isack Hadjar and Jack Doohan making vital mistakes in the wet conditions.

Doohan's crash caused a safety car on lap one, with the Williams of Sainz losing his car at the final corner behind the safety car.

On the other hand, Hadjar crashed before the race had even started, and spun at Turn 2 during the formation lap.

Hadjar's first F1 race ended before it began

Jack Doohan was the second rookie to crash

Hamilton's dad comforts Isack Hadjar

Hadjar appeared visibly distraught as he climbed out of the car, with the Racing Bulls star immediately placing his head in his hands as he realised his first race was over before it began.

As the Frenchman returned to the paddock he was greeted by Anthony Hamilton, with the champion's father putting his arms around Hadjar.

Hamilton's father offered some words of consolation to the youngster, as he appeared to be crying underneath his race helmet with Hadjar seemingly appreciative of the gesture.

When asked what Hamilton Sr had said to him Hadjar told the media: "Just to keep my head high and tell myself I did well yesterday".

"It means a lot, knowing that he knew who I was, how bad I felt, to go and see me in the worst moment ever was a nice gesture from him and I really appreciate that."

Hadjar has previously revealed that he is a huge fan of Lewis Hamilton, and named him as the greatest F1 driver before his F1 debut, with the champion's family clearly taking the 20-year-old under their wing.

