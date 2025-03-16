Australian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz in shocking crash BEHIND safety car
Carlos Sainz's Williams F1 debut ended on the first lap of the Australian Grand Prix with a shocking safety car crash.
Following only one lap of racing in Melbourne, three drivers on the grid had already crashed and were unable to compete in the rest of the grand prix as they struggled with the wet conditions.
The first incident of the race involved Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who spun into the barriers on the formation lap at Turn 2 and was unable to start his first F1 race.
Later on the opening lap, Jack Doohan lost control of his Alpine and crashed into the wall bringing out a safety car as the rear end of his car was completely destroyed.
Sainz third F1 star out of Australian Grand Prix
Despite safety car conditions last year's winner of the Australian GP, Carlos Sainz, also crashed out and was pictured in the wall at the final corner.
Similar to Doohan, the Spaniard appeared to drop the car when he touched the painted road markings on the track, with Sainz also complaining of a 'power surge' as he made it into the final corner.
The FIA maintained safety car conditions however, as the marshals retrieved the damaged cars from the track and did not pause the session with a red flag.
Racing resumed on lap eight, when the safety car returned to the pits with 17 runners left in the Australian GP.
