FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

The FIA have announced the punishment verdict for Mercedes F1 star George Russell after the stewards launched an investigation at the Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 returned to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the 10th round of the 2025 campaign, with Friday's practice sessions kicking off the on-track action ahead of Sunday's main event.

Whilst Russell may have topped the timesheets in FP2 on Friday, he was swiftly summoned to the stewards following the session over an alleged breach of Article 12.2.1i of the International Sporting Code and non-compliance with the Race Director’s Event Note.

It has since been confirmed that F1's stewards had heard from the driver of Car 63 (Russell) and a team representative, with video and in-car video evidence reviewed.

An FIA statement later announced: "The driver of Car 63 explained that he had just pitted for new tyres and at turn 13 he lost the rear of the car and had no alternative but to leave the track to the left of the orange kerb on the inside of turn 14.

"He said that he was focused on keeping the car off the wall and cut the orange line on the exit of turn 14. He said that he immediately realised that in so doing he had not complied with the instruction and apologised. No other cars were affected and the rejoining was not unsafe."

Given the above circumstances, the stewards decided no punishment would be handed to Russell, with only a warning considered appropriate in order to remain consistent with earlier decisions for similar infringements in free practice at the circuit.

Russell avoids FIA punishment as Mercedes hopes grow at Canadian GP

Ahead of the first practice sessions in Canada, the race director had published notes containing a variety of instructions all drivers, including Russell, must adhere to across the weekend.

The Mercedes driver was found to have breached Article 12.2.1i of the FIA's International Sporting Code and non-compliance with item 17.3, document four of the event notes, which provided instructions to follow the escape road at Turn 14 of the circuit.

Following his trip to the stewards in Montreal on Friday however, Russell escaped with just a warning after the verdict swung his way, yet another boost for the 27-year-old after he finished the second practice session fastest ahead of qualifying for the Canadian GP.

Every point counts for Russell as his Mercedes team have moved up into third in the constructors' standings, now just six points behind Ferrari in P2.

With his Mercedes contract extension yet to be confirmed, the British racer needs all positive results he can get across the Canadian GP weekend as Toto Wolff's driver decision deadline looms.

