F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers as Ferrari star CRASHES at Canadian Grand Prix

F1's first session at the Canadian Grand Prix was difficult for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari, with the champion's team-mate also hitting the barriers early in FP1.

Hamilton and Leclerc only managed P5 and P10 respectively during the opening practice session in Montreal, with Max Verstappen setting the fastest time ahead of Williams duo Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz who made a surprise appearance in the top three.

READ MORE: FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Leclerc crashed 15 minutes into FP1 which ended his session prematurely, after the Ferrari star locked up into the barriers at the second chicane and caused a red flag.

Even Hamilton was not immune to a mistake and spun at the Turn 10 hairpin, although the champion managed to keep his Ferrari on the track and out of the barriers.

McLaren were the biggest surprise of the session however, with championship leader Oscar Piastri languishing in 14th and Lando Norris unable to produce a time better than P7.

F1 FP1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice in Montreal continues with FP2 at 5pm (local time) and 10pm (BST). FP3 takes place on Saturday, June 14 at 12:30pm (local time) and 5:30pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star summoned at Canadian Grand Prix as FIA disqualification verdict issued

Related