Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix
Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc suffered a huge shunt during FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix, locking up heading into Turn 3 and slamming into the barrier.
The Ferrari F1 star wrecked the whole left-hand side of his car, leaving his team with a huge repair job ahead of FP2 later in the day.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star summoned at Canadian Grand Prix as FIA disqualification verdict issued
Leclerc's crash into the second chicane also caused a red flag, with a delay to proceedings during the first practice session of the weekend after just 15 minutes of running.
"**** sorry, I’m in the wall," Leclerc said on his team radio after the crash. "Yeah my bad, I should’ve gone straight. I thought I will just made it but I clipped the wall."
The crash caused a 10-minute delay to practice, which was not good news for the six drivers on the grid that have never driven an F1 car around the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve before.
Ferrari in nightmare start to Canadian GP weekend
Following rumours during the week about team principal Fred Vasseur's future with the team, Ferrari would have been hoping for smooth running on Friday to try and get dialled in to the Montreal track.
Leclerc was top of the timesheets when he crashed out of the session, but his error meant he missed the rest of FP1, and his participation in FP2 was also put in doubt due to the amount of damage inflicted on his car.
Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok described the incident in more detail, and what Leclerc meant by 'I should've gone straight'.
"He's completely locked up and hit the barrier on the left," Chandhok said during FP1. "Just carried way too much speed and snatched the front, then you're just a passenger.
"It's a horrible feeling. You see the wall and there's nothing you can do."
"By trying to not abandon the lap he’s ended up doing the opposite," the former F1 driver concluded.
READ MORE: FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers as Ferrari star CRASHES at Canadian Grand Prix
- 11 minutes ago
Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix
- 57 minutes ago
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the Wall of Champions?
- 1 hour ago
Lance Stroll delivers Canadian Grand Prix health update after 'BRUTAL' F1 injury
- 2 hours ago
F1 Movie: Release date, trailer & all you need to know ahead of blockbuster launch
- 3 hours ago
F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Montreal
- Today 16:58
Most read
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- 24 may
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 18:27
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june