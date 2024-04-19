F1 Flags Explained: What do the different colours mean?

Ever wondered what those colourful flags waved by marshals mean during an F1 grand prix? GPFans got you covered!

During a grand prix, there is a silent communication that takes place between the marshals on trackside and the drivers.

READ MORE: F1 Explained: A beginner's guide to all the key terms and definitions

This communication happens through a series of flags, each with a different meaning that can influence one's race.

These ten flags are shown to drivers depending on the situation, and they convey crucial information to them - dictating everything from session restarts to emergency procedures.

Now, let's delve deeper into the ten flags that every F1 fan should know:

All 10 Flags in F1 Explained

- Yellow Flag: This flag serves as a caution sign. It warns drivers of a hazard ahead, such as an accident, debris, or a slow vehicle.

The yellow flag comes in two forms: a single-waved yellow for a hazard that is 'beside or partly on the track', and a double-waved yellow for a more serious threat - a hazard that is 'wholly or partly blocking the track' and often involving marshals on track.

In both cases, overtaking is prohibited, and drivers must slow down and be prepared to change directions or stop.

- Red Flag: This flag signifies an immediate halt to the session. It's brought out in response to serious accidents or extreme weather conditions.

Drivers must reduce their speed and return to the pits, following designated procedures based on the type of session.

- Green Flag: A sigh of relief for drivers! The green flag indicates a clear track, free from any dangers. It's used to restart sessions after a single or double-waved yellow.

- Blue Flag: Essentially a 'move over' signal, the blue flag informs a backmarker (a lapped driver) that a faster car is behind them and looking to overtake.

Backmarkers must yield a racing line at the earliest safe opportunity to avoid impeding the faster car's progress.

READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does points scoring system work?

- Black Flag: This flag carries a heavy weight. It signifies disqualification and instructs the driver to return to the pit lane immediately.

- Black and White Flag: A warning shot across the bow, the black and white flag serves as a caution for unsportsmanlike behaviour. It's displayed alongside the offending driver's number, and the driver will face a penalty if they don't change their conduct.

- Black and Orange Flag: This flag, with a black background and an orange central disc, orders a driver to return to the pits due to potential dangers arising from car damage or a mechanical issue. The car can rejoin the race only after officials deem it safe to do so.

- White Flag: This flag warns drivers of a slow vehicle ahead, acting as a pre-emptive heads-up for a potential hazard.

- Yellow and Red Flag: This flag warns drivers of a slippery surface ahead, often due to oil or water. Drivers must be cautious and reduce their speed through that section to maintain control.

- Checkered Flag: You must be familiar with this one. The checkered flag marks the end of the session, and the first driver to pass the checkered flag during a race is the winner.

READ MORE: F1 Explained: What is a pit stop and how does it work?

Related