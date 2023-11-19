Yara Elshebiny

Sunday 19 November 2023 05:27

If you're new to Formula 1, you might be wondering how the scoring system works and how the championships are decided.

Here at GPFans, we're happy to help answer those questions so here's a breakdown of how points are awarded in F1 races and sprints.

It's actually quite simple! There are ten teams on the grid fighting for two titles: the Drivers' and the Constructors'.

Each team has two drivers, and in each race on the F1 calendar, all 20 drivers try to finish in the top ten and score as many points as possible.

And, you guessed it, the driver with the most points at the end of the season wins the Drivers' Championship.

But what about the Constructors' Championship? Well, drivers score points for both themselves and their teams. The team with the highest combined points total accumulated by both of their drivers is named champion.

If there's a tie, the team or driver with the most wins in the season will win the title.

Points system in F1 races

But what about a single race?

Well, only the top ten drivers can get points - with the winner receiving 25 points, the second place receiving 18 points, and the third-place driver receiving 15 points. The number of points decreases for each position down until 10th, which is worth just a single point. Those drivers who finish outside the top 10 will not score points.

1st place: 25 points

2nd place: 18 points

3rd place: 15 points

4th place: 12 points

5th place: 10 points

6th place: 8 points

7th place: 6 points

8th place: 4 points

9th place: 2 points

10th place: 1 point

Drivers can also earn an extra point for setting the fastest lap of the race. However, this extra point is only awarded if the driver finishes in the top ten.

Points system in F1 sprint

In 2021, sprint races have been introduced to add more excitement to the race weekend. They are shorter than regular races, with drivers racing 100 kilometres in 25 or 30 minutes.

The top eight finishers receive the following points:

1st place: 8 points

2nd place: 7 points

3rd place: 6 points

4th place: 5 points

5th place: 4 points

6th place: 3 points

7th place: 2 points

8th place: 1 point

Points allocation for shortened races

If a race completes 75 per cent or more of the scheduled distance, full points will be awarded to the drivers.

However, in cases where the race fails to complete at least 75 per cent of the distance, the point system will be adjusted based on how much of the race has been completed.

A new rule was implemented after the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, which was delayed for several hours due to heavy rainfall.

The race was only able to complete one full lap behind the safety car before it was called off, and the drivers received half points.

But the new rule states that no points will be awarded unless the race leader completes at least two laps without the involvement of a safety car or virtual safety car.

F1 Points (two laps – 25 per cent race distance)

1st place: 6 points

2nd place: 4 points

3rd place: 3 points

4th place: 2 points

5th place: 1 point

F1 Points (25 per cent – 50 per cent race distance)

1st place: 13 points

2nd place: 10 points

3rd place: 8 points

4th place: 6 points

5th place: 5 points

6th place: 4 points

7th place: 3 points

8th place: 2 points

9th place: 1 point

F1 Points (50 per cent – 75 per cent race distance)

1st place: 19 points

2nd place: 14 points

3rd place: 12 points

4th place: 9 points

5th place: 8 points

6th place: 6 points

7th place: 5 points

8th place: 3 points

9th place: 2 points

10th place: 1 point

READ MORE: F1 in Las Vegas: All you need to know about the showdown on The Strip