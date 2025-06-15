F1 News Today: Red Bull star handed major FIA penalty as disqualification statement issued at Canadian GP
F1 News Today: Red Bull star handed major FIA penalty as disqualification statement issued at Canadian GP
The FIA have announced a major penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda at the Canadian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Sauber issue official statement after driver disqualified at Canadian GP
Sauber have issued an official statement after F1 Academy star Emma Felbermayr was disqualified from Race 1 at the Canadian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
George Russell and Max Verstappen will renew their acquaintance into the first corner at Sunday's F1 Canadian Grand Prix, after qualifying first and second respectively on Saturday.
➡️ READ MORE
Canadian Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after F1 star involved in freak accident
Alex Albon caused a red flag during qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix after the engine cover blew off the side of his Williams F1 car in a freak incident.
➡️ READ MORE
Sky F1 star reveals plan to get Max Verstappen BANNED at Canadian Grand Prix
Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has detailed the plan Max Verstappen’s rivals could use to ensure the champion receives a race ban at Canadian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA issue additional penalty for Red Bull F1 star at Canadian Grand Prix
- 31 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull star handed major FIA penalty as disqualification statement issued at Canadian GP
- 46 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
Sauber issue official statement after driver disqualified at Canadian GP
- 2 hours ago
FIA issue DOUBLE punishment for Mercedes F1 star George Russell after Canadian Grand Prix error
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull F1 star handed MAJOR FIA penalty verdict after Canadian Grand Prix incident
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june