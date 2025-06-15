F1 News Today: Red Bull star handed major FIA penalty as disqualification statement issued at Canadian GP

The FIA have announced a major penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Sauber issue official statement after driver disqualified at Canadian GP

Sauber have issued an official statement after F1 Academy star Emma Felbermayr was disqualified from Race 1 at the Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

George Russell and Max Verstappen will renew their acquaintance into the first corner at Sunday's F1 Canadian Grand Prix, after qualifying first and second respectively on Saturday.

Canadian Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after F1 star involved in freak accident

Alex Albon caused a red flag during qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix after the engine cover blew off the side of his Williams F1 car in a freak incident.

Sky F1 star reveals plan to get Max Verstappen BANNED at Canadian Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has detailed the plan Max Verstappen’s rivals could use to ensure the champion receives a race ban at Canadian Grand Prix.

Related