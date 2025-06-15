close global

Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, FIA, Imola, 2025

Red Bull F1 star handed MAJOR FIA penalty verdict after Canadian Grand Prix incident

The FIA have announced a major penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star Yuki Tsunoda at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Both Tsunoda and Gabriel Bortoleto were noted for a red flag infringement during FP3, with the Red Bull star overtaking Oscar Piastri and the Sauber passing Ollie Bearman under red flag conditions.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in heated exchange as F1 star ruled out of Canadian GP session

A red flag was deployed after Oscar Piastri brushed the wall at Turn 14, damaging his McLaren which left behind a pile of debris that needed to be cleared away by the marshals.

Tsunoda and Bortoleto were summoned for an alleged breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.4.1 b) of the International Sporting Code, which meant they failed to comply under red flag conditions.

No further action was taken on Bortoleto's incident, after the stewards believed the Brazilian did everything he could reasonably be expected to do in the circumstances.

Tsunoda endures woeful Canadian Grand Prix session

However, Tsunoda failed to escape the stewards' scrutiny and was handed a 10-place grid drop alongside two penalty points to his FIA Super Licence, putting him on a total of two for the 12 month period.

Tsunoda claimed that he overtook Piastri to avoid being hit with debris from the McLaren, but the stewards rejected this reasoning and stated that there was no justifiable reason to overtake.

Tsunoda and Bortoleto both endured a disappointing Saturday, with the Sauber driver knocked out in Q1 and the Red Bull star spent most of FP3 in his garage as the mechanics replaced his brakes.

The Japanese driver was knocked out of qualifying in Q2, setting the 11th fastest time and ensuring that he will start the Canadian GP last.

READ MORE: Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix

