Christian Horner and Max Verstappen in Spain

F1 News Today: Verstappen acts fast as fiery debate explodes at Canadian Grand Prix

F1 News Today: Verstappen acts fast as fiery debate explodes at Canadian Grand Prix

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen in Spain

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen's new merchandise has sold out after a joke name change led the Red Bull star to act fast over a new sales opportunity.

Max Verstappen in HEATED Canadian GP exchange as tensions boil over with Sky Sports pundit

Christian Horner's star driver has been involved in yet another heated Sky Sports exchange, this time with F1 pundit Ted Kravitz.

F1 calendar move ‘breathtakingly disrespectful’

F1's newly-released 2026 calendar has been described as 'breathtakingly disrespectful' amid a key date clash.

George Russell fires Max Verstappen shot as F1 tensions swirl

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has said that he doesn't fear anybody being his team-mate, having spent three seasons alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the Wall of Champions?

F1 heads to Canada this weekend for the 10th round of the 2025 world championship, with the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve playing host to the event once again.

