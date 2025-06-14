Sky F1 star reveals plan to get Max Verstappen BANNED at Canadian Grand Prix
Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has detailed the plan Max Verstappen’s rivals could use to ensure the champion receives a race ban at Canadian Grand Prix.
Verstappen is one penalty point away from a F1 race ban after the champion collided with George Russell at the Spanish GP, where the stewards slammed him with a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points.
READ MORE: FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
An extra point in Montreal will see the four-time world champion reach 12 penalty points on his FIA Super Licence within a 12 month period, which automatically triggers a race ban.
Sky Sports pundit Brundle highlighted Verstappen’s aggression in Montreal, and suggested his rivals could goad the champion to ensure he picks up the extra penalty points.
“If I was a Mercedes, Ferrari – particularly a McLaren driver – I’d be goading him to get those extra [penalty] points. Because I think subconsciously, he knows he’s got to be a touch more careful,” Brundle said on Sky Sports.
Will Verstappen receive a F1 race ban?
However, Brundle also praised Verstappen and stated that the Dutchman’s aggressive racing style has made him a successful driver in F1.
“He’s an aggressive driver,” Brundle continued.
“He was from the get go in Formula 1, and that’s how he rock and rolls. You can’t cherry pick the bits you like about a sports person. That’s how Max goes racing and he’s won the last four world championships.”
“He’s got such amazing car control that he can place his car. He knows the rules. He chances his luck and more and more he’s starting to lose out on that.”
Verstappen and Russell have since put the Spanish GP incident behind them, with both drivers telling the media in Canada that they had no issue with each other.
READ MORE: Ferrari star triggers red flag with crash at Canadian Grand Prix
