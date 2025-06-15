F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

George Russell and Max Verstappen will renew their acquaintance into the first corner at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, after qualifying first and second respectively on Saturday.

Last time out in Barcelona ended in controversy when a frustrated Verstappen rammed into the side of Russell's Mercedes, with the racing gods not missing an opportunity to pit the two against each other again as soon as possible.

READ MORE: FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start behind them in third, ready to pick up the pieces if the two come together again, with title rival and Lando Norris down in seventh after an error-strewn session.

While Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli will start on the second row next to Piastri and ready to play rear-gunner if possible, Verstappen won't have that luxury – with his own team-mate Yuki Tsunoda dropping from 11th to 20th thanks to a penalty for violating red flag rules.

The Red Bull stable didn't have their finest day in the stewards' office, with Isack Hadjar also given a three-place drop for impeding Carlos Sainz in Q1.

Here's the starting grid for Sunday's race!

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team 1 George Russell Mercedes 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 7 Lando Norris McLaren 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 9 Alex Albon Williams 10 Franco Colapinto Alpine 11 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 12 *Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 13 Ollie Bearman Haas 14 Esteban Ocon Haas 15 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 16 Carlos Sainz Williams 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine 20 *Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull

*Yuki Tsunoda has been demoted from 11th to 20th thanks to a 10-place penalty for a red flag rules violation in practice, with Isack Hadjar being demoted from ninth to 12th for impeding.

Canadian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, June 15 2025

The Canadian GP gets underway today at 2pm local time (EDT). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time Local time (EDT) 2:00 PM Sunday United Kingdom (BST) 7:00 PM Sunday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 8:00 PM Sunday USA (CDT) 1:00PM Sunday USA (PDT) 11:00 AM Sunday Australia (AEST) 4:00AM Monday Australia (AWST) 2:00AM Monday Australia (ACST) 3:30AM Monday Mexico (CST) 12:00PM Sunday Japan (JST) 3:00AM Monday South Africa (SAST) 8:00 PM Sunday Egypt (EEST) 9:00 PM Sunday China (CST) 2:00AM Monday India (IST) 11:30 PM Sunday Brazil (BRT) 3:00PM Sunday Singapore (SGT) 2:00AM Monday Turkey (EEST) 9:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Telecinco *Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Switzerland RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access in Canada, the Canadian Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on CTV for their home race weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in heated exchange as F1 star ruled out of Canadian GP session

Related