George Russell and Max Verstappen

F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

George Russell and Max Verstappen

George Russell and Max Verstappen will renew their acquaintance into the first corner at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, after qualifying first and second respectively on Saturday.

Last time out in Barcelona ended in controversy when a frustrated Verstappen rammed into the side of Russell's Mercedes, with the racing gods not missing an opportunity to pit the two against each other again as soon as possible.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start behind them in third, ready to pick up the pieces if the two come together again, with title rival and Lando Norris down in seventh after an error-strewn session.

While Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli will start on the second row next to Piastri and ready to play rear-gunner if possible, Verstappen won't have that luxury – with his own team-mate Yuki Tsunoda dropping from 11th to 20th thanks to a penalty for violating red flag rules.

The Red Bull stable didn't have their finest day in the stewards' office, with Isack Hadjar also given a three-place drop for impeding Carlos Sainz in Q1.

Here's the starting grid for Sunday's race!

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team
1George RussellMercedes
2Max VerstappenRed Bull
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari
6Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
7Lando NorrisMcLaren
8Charles LeclercFerrari
9Alex AlbonWilliams
10Franco ColapintoAlpine
11Nico HulkenbergSauber
12*Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
13Ollie BearmanHaas
14Esteban OconHaas
15Gabriel BortoletoSauber
16Carlos SainzWilliams
17Lance StrollAston Martin
18Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
19Pierre GaslyAlpine
20*Yuki TsunodaRed Bull

*Yuki Tsunoda has been demoted from 11th to 20th thanks to a 10-place penalty for a red flag rules violation in practice, with Isack Hadjar being demoted from ninth to 12th for impeding.

Canadian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, June 15 2025

The Canadian GP gets underway today at 2pm local time (EDT). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (EDT)2:00 PM Sunday
United Kingdom (BST)7:00 PM Sunday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)8:00 PM Sunday
USA (CDT)1:00PM Sunday
USA (PDT)11:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)4:00AM Monday
Australia (AWST)2:00AM Monday
Australia (ACST)3:30AM Monday
Mexico (CST)12:00PM Sunday
Japan (JST)3:00AM Monday
South Africa (SAST)8:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)9:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)2:00AM Monday
India (IST)11:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)3:00PM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)2:00AM Monday
Turkey (EEST)9:00 PM Sunday

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Telecinco
*CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
SwitzerlandRSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access in Canada, the Canadian Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on CTV for their home race weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in heated exchange as F1 star ruled out of Canadian GP session

F1 Standings

