F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
George Russell and Max Verstappen will renew their acquaintance into the first corner at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, after qualifying first and second respectively on Saturday.
Last time out in Barcelona ended in controversy when a frustrated Verstappen rammed into the side of Russell's Mercedes, with the racing gods not missing an opportunity to pit the two against each other again as soon as possible.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start behind them in third, ready to pick up the pieces if the two come together again, with title rival and Lando Norris down in seventh after an error-strewn session.
While Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli will start on the second row next to Piastri and ready to play rear-gunner if possible, Verstappen won't have that luxury – with his own team-mate Yuki Tsunoda dropping from 11th to 20th thanks to a penalty for violating red flag rules.
The Red Bull stable didn't have their finest day in the stewards' office, with Isack Hadjar also given a three-place drop for impeding Carlos Sainz in Q1.
Here's the starting grid for Sunday's race!
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|9
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|12
|*Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|*Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
*Yuki Tsunoda has been demoted from 11th to 20th thanks to a 10-place penalty for a red flag rules violation in practice, with Isack Hadjar being demoted from ninth to 12th for impeding.
Canadian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, June 15 2025
The Canadian GP gets underway today at 2pm local time (EDT). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (EDT)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|7:00 PM Sunday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|8:00 PM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|1:00PM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|11:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|4:00AM Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|2:00AM Monday
|Australia (ACST)
|3:30AM Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|12:00PM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|3:00AM Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|8:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|2:00AM Monday
|India (IST)
|11:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|3:00PM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|2:00AM Monday
|Turkey (EEST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Telecinco
|*Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Switzerland
|RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For viewers lucky enough to have access in Canada, the Canadian Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on CTV for their home race weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in heated exchange as F1 star ruled out of Canadian GP session
