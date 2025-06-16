Max Verstappen takes aim at F1 journalist in second fiery interview
Max Verstappen has been in another contentious exchange with a journalist over the aftermath of his run-in with George Russell in Barcelona.
Sky Sports' Rachel Brookes was on the receiving end of Verstappen's bluntness shortly after the chequered flag flew in Catalunya, but it was someone else who was in the bad books in Montreal on Saturday.
Tom Clarkson received short answers to his first two questions to Verstappen in the post-qualifying press conference, having already quizzed George Russell next to him about the possibility of a first-corner scrap, before asking the Dutchman directly about being just one penalty point from a race ban.
A clearly frustrated Verstappen snapped back: "I don't need to hear it again. You were speaking about it on Thursday."
Verstappen: We live in a really annoying world
He continued: "It's such a waste of time. It's very childish. So, that's why I also don't want to say too much because it's really annoying, this world that we live in."
Brookes' interview with the reigning champion after Barcelona was equally surly, if less directly confrontational. She began by asking whether the contact with Russell had been intentional, to which he replied: "Does it matter?"
Told that yes, fans and pundits watching on would probably think his intentions mattered, he responded: "Yeah, OK. That's great. I prefer to speak about the race rather than one single moment."
The interview came to an awkward end when Brookes asked said of his radio conduct and aggressive racing: "It's horrible to see that shine taken off, for fans and the kids watching."
He replied: "Well, that's your opinion. We'll leave it there."
