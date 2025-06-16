FIA issue additional McLaren penalty verdict over Norris and Piastri crash at Canadian GP

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict after F1 team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri crashed at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Both McLaren stars found themselves in a battle for fourth place in Montreal, but an ambitious move from Norris saw him hit the barriers and bring out a safety car.

READ MORE: FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

Whilst Piastri received damage to his car, he managed to remain in the race and finish P4, but Norris was out of the race and has lost out in the championship standings.

Despite Norris admitting blame for the incident, the pair were summoned by the stewards after the race to answer questions about allegedly causing the collision.

The stewards have decided that Norris was solely to blame for the crash and have awarded a five-second time penalty accordingly.

The penalty was applied post-race and will have no impact on Norris or Piastri's final outcome (DNF & 4th respectively).

Mercedes dominate McLaren in Montreal

McLaren's dominance was tested in Montreal, with neither Piastri or Norris able to secure pole and were instead bested by George Russell.

The Mercedes star maintained is lead at the first corner, ahead of rival Max Verstappen and managed to claim his first race win of the season.

Russell's team-mate Kimi Antonelli also joined him in the top three, and earned his first ever F1 podium at the age of 18.

Following the Canadian GP, Norris is now 22 points behind Piastri in the standings but that was not all the McLaren stars had to contend with.

READ MORE: FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

Related