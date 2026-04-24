Max Verstappen is difficult to deal with but F1 needs him: Lando Norris opens up
Max Verstappen is difficult to deal with but F1 needs him: Lando Norris opens up
World champion Lando Norris wants rival Max Verstappen to stay in F1
Reigning world champion Lando Norris hopes that Max Verstappen won’t bid farewell to Formula 1 anytime soon, even if he doesn’t always enjoy the intense on-track duels.
In an interview with Sky Sports F1, the Brit revealed he looks forward to competing against one of the sport’s all-time greats, while acknowledging that Verstappen is free to choose his own path.
In recent months, Verstappen’s future has been a frequent topic of discussion following his own remarks.
After the race weekend in Japan, he admitted he was considering his next steps, and his comments at a Viaplay event hinted that he’s still aiming for a fifth world title.
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'One of the All-Time Greats'
Over the past two seasons, Norris and Verstappen have engaged in several fierce battles on the track while remaining good friends off it.
The McLaren driver made it clear he’d hate to see Verstappen leave Formula 1: “Do I enjoy racing against him? Yes or no at times. But just because he's I think one of the best you'll ever see in Formula 1. He's a tough fighter and he makes your life incredibly hard sometimes, but that's that's a good thing, right? And I think everyone wants Max in Formula 1.”
Norris: 'Verstappen has nothing left to prove'
Norris also stressed that Verstappen no longer has anything to prove: “Who knows what he will do? I have no idea what he's what he's going to go and do.
"Of course I want to stay racing against him for as long as possible. Because you always want to try and prove yourself against the best and and he is that."
He’s also been keeping tabs on Verstappen’s exploits at the Nurburgring. “I even enjoyed watching him in some recent GT races. He can do whatever he wants. He's earned the right to do that..”
READ MORE: Verstappen to leave Red Bull BEFORE Lambiase
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