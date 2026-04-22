Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull before great ally Gianpiero Lambiase - according to top Dutch F1 insider Giedo van der Garde.

The 28-year-old four-time world champion has been strongly linked with either retirement or a move away from Red Bull following a disastrous start to the 2026 season.

Verstappen has a strong dislike for the sweeping new regulations brought into the sport for 2026, and he currently sits only ninth in the championship standings.

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Throw in the departure of a host of key Red Bull figures - from Christian Horner and Adrian Newey right through to the latest Lambiase bombshell - and the chances of a Verstappen exit appear to be growing.

Reports suggest Max has an exit clause in his current Red Bull deal which will become active this summer if he is not in the top two in the championship standings. Right now that appears almost certain to happen.

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Lambiase move 'a fantastic opportunity' for GP

It was against this backdrop that van der Garde spoke about the situation at Red Bull, telling FORMULE 1 magazine: "First and foremost, it’s a fantastic opportunity for Lambiase.

When you have the chance to join a top team like McLaren and eventually move up to a leadership role, you have to grab it with both hands. He truly deserves it - not just from me, but from the Verstappens as well."

Verstappen will leave BEFORE Lambiase

According to van der Garde, the big question now is whether Lambiase will leave Red Bull first, or Verstappen? Remember GP's McLaren deal does not currently kick in until 2028.

"Even though Lambiase is switching to a competitor, I believe he should be allowed to stay in his current role until his very last day. He’s an invaluable asset for both the team and Max. If Red Bull acts wisely, they’ll keep that partnership intact as long as possible. Which then raises the big question: who will leave Red Bull first, Lambiase or Verstappen?"

In a shocking prediction, van der Garde then answers his own question with" "I’m betting on Max. It’s simple - Red Bull isn’t running things properly and Max deserves a car that can really win races and championships. I think he’s going to make his move after this season."

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