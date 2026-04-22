All the latest news from F1 ahead of the Miami Grand Prix

A move to Aston Martin for former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner could still be on the cards according to one insider.

In November last year, Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll put an end to speculation that Horner could be joining his team, with any deal understood to be 'not happening'.

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian pack on the PDA in romantic Malibu beach pictures

All those rumours about a Lewis Hamilton x Kim Kardashian relationship, appear to be rumours no more. The biggest celebrity power couple of 2026 is officially for real.

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Ever since early February, when the pair reportedly spent a weekend together at a high-end retreat in rural England, the tabloids have been all over their latest moves.

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Lewis Hamilton reflects on huge F1 mistake: 'That was an absolute disaster'

Lewis Hamilton recently reflected on a major mistake during his F1 career, albeit with a little more humour than when it first occurred.

The seven-time champion is one of the most successful drivers to grace the sport, and his talent was evident from his first season with McLaren in 2007.

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F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'

The Italian financial investigation unit, Guardia di Finanza from Bologna, has launched a major inquiry into possible tax evasion involving foreign Formula 1 teams and their drivers.

The investigation focuses on earnings from recent grands prix at the Monza, Imola, and Mugello circuits.

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F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered

A major investigation has linked an F1 driver with an escort network in a scandal that operated near Milan.

Italian authorities dismantled a ring based in Cinisello Balsamo that organised parties combining prostitution and nitrous oxide for roughly fifty athletes including Serie A footballers - the top level of the Italian game.

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F1 star Oscar Piastri's magnificent $6.5m home up for sale

The childhood home of McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri is available for you to buy, if you have a spare $6.5million lying around.

Piastri has become somewhat of an Australian superstar, taking over the Aussie mantle from Daniel Ricciardo, who retired in 2024 having been replaced by Piastri at McLaren in 2022.

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