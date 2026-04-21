F1 star Oscar Piastri's magnificent $6.5m home up for sale
F1 star Oscar Piastri's magnificent $6.5m home up for sale
Oscar Piastri is from Melbourne
The childhood home of McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri is available for you to buy, if you have a spare $6.5million lying around.
Piastri has become somewhat of an Australian superstar, taking over the Aussie mantle from Daniel Ricciardo, who retired in 2024 having been replaced by Piastri at McLaren in 2022.
But despite having claimed nine grand prix victories so far across his career, Piastri has not had much success at his home race in Melbourne, Australia.
The Aussie has not yet secured a podium in his home country, and the last two events went woefully wrong for him. Piastri spun in the wet during the 2025 event, going on to finish the race down in ninth, while 2026 saw him crash out before he had even managed to start the race.
And after that disastrous moment, it is understood that Piastri went back to his family home in Melbourne, Victoria to relax and unwind.
Piastri grew up in the glitzy Brighton suburb of the city in a house that, according to RealEstate.com, was sold in 2009 for $1.27million, when Piastri was just nine years old.
It is owned by one Nicole Piastri, Oscar's mother, and has been lived in by Oscar and his sisters Hattie, Mae and Edie as they grew up.
Now, following some renovations, the Melbourne-based property is up for sale with Nick Johnstone Real Estate, for $6.5million.
REVEALED: Who are F1's richest team?
What do you get for your $6.5million?
The Piastri family home is a six-bedroom house with a pool outside that has been installed by the current owners.
Said pool also has a stunning water feature, making it an incredible place to unwind after a tough F1 race - or just a tough day in work if you'e a normal person.
It has a home office which is complete with a 'waiting area' not too dissimilar from a doctor's waiting room, but cool nonetheless.
The house also has a home theatre, the norm these days for people with mega expensive houses, while a car garage in the basement has room for six cars and a turntable.
To make things even better, the house is close to the Brighton Public Golf Course and is a short trip away from Brighton Beach and local train stations which will take you into the centre of Melbourne.
F1 DRIVER SALARIES: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: World champion censored by his own management, McLaren star gives up F1 dream
- Yesterday 16:00
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton reflects on huge F1 mistake: 'That was an absolute disaster'
Christian Horner to Aston Martin move still on - F1 insider
F1 Blockbuster Moves: Lewis Hamilton's secret talks with champion to leave team
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
Latest News
Drivers threatened with ban ahead of Monaco Grand Prix after 'dangerous driving'
- 1 hour ago
F1 star Oscar Piastri's magnificent $6.5m home up for sale
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton reflects on huge F1 mistake: 'That was an absolute disaster'
- 3 hours ago
Christian Horner to Aston Martin move still on - F1 insider
- Yesterday 20:28
F1 Blockbuster Moves: Lewis Hamilton's secret talks with champion to leave team
- Yesterday 19:44
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
- Yesterday 18:57
Most read
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen withdraw help from F1 star
- 4 april
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen triggers 2026 cancellations as McLaren secure Red Bull star
- 10 april
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
- 5 april