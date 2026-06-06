Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur to miss Monaco Grand Prix as team issue health update
Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur to miss Monaco Grand Prix as team issue health update
Ferrari will be without their team principal in Monaco
Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur will be absent from the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend for medical reasons.
Vasseur, 58, will not be trackside in Monte Carlo as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc look to secure the team's first win of the season.
The team have taken to social media to confirm the Frenchman's absence as they and the rest of the F1 community wish him a speedy recovery.
"Fred Vasseur will not be present at the circuit today," the team said. "Following some medical checks, Fred will remain under observation at a local medical facility.
"No further medical information will be provided. We wish Fred a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back at the track soon."
Everyone at GPFans wishes Fred a quick recovery back to full health.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares major Ferrari verdict as FIA announce Monaco GP punishment
Ferrari bid for Monaco glory
Despite Vasseur's absence in Monaco, the team remain steadfast in their goal for the weekend - to win their first race of the season.
So far it has been all Mercedes, but power isn't king in the narrow streets of Monte Carlo.
All the drivers seem to agree that Ferrari have the best chassis and in the hands of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, there seems to be very little that the Silver Arrows can do to stop them.
Qualifying is of course crucial, but even if by some miracle we don't see a Prancing Horse on the front row come Sunday, their lightning fast starts will still give them every chance of getting ahead before the inevitable procession starts.
READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 08:15
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Monaco Grand Prix times and grid positions
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo
Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur to miss Monaco Grand Prix as team issue health update
Max Verstappen still considering F1 exit: ‘I’d have signed a contract by now'
Latest News
Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur to miss Monaco Grand Prix as team issue health update
- 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Monaco Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 23 minutes ago
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo
- 34 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc talks openly about Lewis Hamilton battle and hints at Ferrari issues
- 1 hour ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix FREE
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen still considering F1 exit: ‘I’d have signed a contract by now'
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner accepts new job as Lewis Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain
- 4 june