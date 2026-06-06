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Fred Vasseur in Saudi-Arabia

Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur to miss Monaco Grand Prix as team issue health update

Fred Vasseur in Saudi-Arabia — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur to miss Monaco Grand Prix as team issue health update

Ferrari will be without their team principal in Monaco

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur will be absent from the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend for medical reasons.

Vasseur, 58, will not be trackside in Monte Carlo as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc look to secure the team's first win of the season.

The team have taken to social media to confirm the Frenchman's absence as they and the rest of the F1 community wish him a speedy recovery.

"Fred Vasseur will not be present at the circuit today," the team said. "Following some medical checks, Fred will remain under observation at a local medical facility.

"No further medical information will be provided. We wish Fred a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back at the track soon."

Everyone at GPFans wishes Fred a quick recovery back to full health.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares major Ferrari verdict as FIA announce Monaco GP punishment

Ferrari bid for Monaco glory

Despite Vasseur's absence in Monaco, the team remain steadfast in their goal for the weekend - to win their first race of the season.

So far it has been all Mercedes, but power isn't king in the narrow streets of Monte Carlo.

All the drivers seem to agree that Ferrari have the best chassis and in the hands of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, there seems to be very little that the Silver Arrows can do to stop them.

Qualifying is of course crucial, but even if by some miracle we don't see a Prancing Horse on the front row come Sunday, their lightning fast starts will still give them every chance of getting ahead before the inevitable procession starts.

READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix

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