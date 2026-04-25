Max Verstappen and baby Lily, the adorable pictures as Kelly Piquet shares Monaco race update

Max Verstappen's baby daughter Lily has enjoyed her very first motorsport experience, watching a race with her famous F1 dad in Monaco.

Baby Lily arrived into the world just under a year ago as the now 28-year-old four-time F1 world champion welcomed his first child with influencer and model Kelly Piquet.

Verstappen has said during the past 12 months that he was in no rush to have his new arrival experience the sights and sounds of an F1 race, but she did get a little glimpse from a very safe distance this weekend.

A first racing experience for baby Lily

Verstappen is back in Monaco after competing in the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers in Germany and completing a Red Bull RB22 test at Silverstone. Now, he’s set for enjoy a relaxing weekend at home, taking in the local motorsport scene alongside Kelly and baby Lily.

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This weekend the annual Grand Prix Historique is in town, taking centre stage just over a month ahead of the actual F1 race in the principality. It sees iconic cars of days gone driven around the famous streets by legends of the sport.

Friday saw Free Practice taking place in Monte Carlo, and Kelly shared adorable images on Instagram of Max cradling baby Lily in his arms as they watched the action together.

Kelly Piquet heeft schattige beelden gedeeld van Max Verstappen en hun dochtertje Lily op het balkon, vanaf waar ze de Grand Prix de Monaco Historique kunnen zien 🙌#Verstappen #F1 pic.twitter.com/WLVgB6lxm6 — GPFans NL (@GPFansNL) April 24, 2026

What is next for Max Verstappen?

Verstappen returns to F1 action next weekend (Sunday May 3) at the Miami Grand Prix, while his 'home race' in Monaco will take place on Sunday June 7.

The Dutchman, who has talked recently of a potential retirement from the sport due to the controversial new regulations sweeping in for 2026, currently sits ninth in the world championship standings.

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