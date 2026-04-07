Demolition starts at much-loved F1 circuit as £210million rebuild begins

Albert Park will look very different soon

Finally, something hitting a wall at Albert Park that isn't Oscar Piastri's McLaren.

The iconic Australian F1 circuit is getting a makeover over the next year or two, and part of that involves laying waste to a bunch of the old facilities.

Images taken in Melbourne show that demolition work is very much underway, with large areas of the pit facilities levelled ahead of a rebuild expected to run to over £200m by the time it's finished.

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Teams will arrive to a hodge-podge of permanent and temporary facilities when they head Down Under to start the 2027 season, with the renovations not expected to be race-ready until the following year.

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Australian F1 track set for expensive facelift

Tourism, Sport and Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos said last month: “The new Melbourne Indoor Sports Centre will give the Albert Park community a bigger and better home for local sport, while delivering modern race facilities for the Australian Grand Prix.

“We’re investing in the future of the Australian Grand Prix so Melbourne can continue hosting this world-class event and showcasing Victoria to millions around the globe.”

Albert Park has hosted the Australian Grand Prix since 1996, when it took over from Adelaide. That precipitated a major calendar change, flipping the race from the last of the season (as in all 11 years in Adelaide) to the first, as in 23 of 28 races in Melbourne.

While a number of circuits are fighting for their spot on the calendar at the moment, no such concern exists for those in charge of Albert Park – with a contract locked in through 2037.

That sort of stability has allowed them the security to approve the expensive renovation project, although the hope is that the Indoor Sports Centre will be viable for non-F1 events year-round.

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