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Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 News Today: GP signs for McLaren, Verstappen sparks Nurburgring cancellations

Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: GP signs for McLaren, Verstappen sparks Nurburgring cancellations

All the headlines from a dramatic day of F1 news

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Max Verstappen's F1 race engineer Gianpiero 'GP' Lambiase has signed for McLaren with Red Bull announcing his exit.

Lambiase will join the team to support team principal Andrea Stella in his trackside duties.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen effect causes Nurburgring cancellations

Max Verstappen's exploits at the Nurburgring has led to an influx on interest with more teams applying to take part in the 24 hour race.

The four-time champion won on his GT3 debut last year and then again at the opening NLS2 round in March, before being disqualified. In May, Verstappen will take on the biggest challenge of all around the Nurburgring - the 24 hour race.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull issue official statement over Gianpiero Lambiase shock exit

Red Bull have released an official statement confirming the departure of Max Verstappen's F1 race engineer Gianpiero 'GP' Lambiase.

Lambiase has been Verstappen's race engineer since the Dutchman first joined the team in 2016 and alongside his pitwall duties, was also recently promoted to head of racing at Red Bull in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Honda blamed for Adrian Newey F1 retirement U-turn: 'He was going to design yachts'

An F1 insider has revealed that Honda brought design legend Adrian Newey back from a potential retirement from the sport.

Respected F1 journalist Mark Hughes has revealed that the last time Newey worked with Honda - at Red Bull from 2019 after they had ditched their Renault partnership - they had encouraged him to stick around in the sport, with the Brit having been close to retiring and instead focusing on other projects.

➡️ READ MORE

'I'm out': Why Aston Martin boss stepped down because of Adrian Newey

When Aston Martin completed the major coup of signing former Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey, they surely never imagined the mess they find themselves in today with the British brainiac at the helm.

Newey's work is revered in F1 and his mind has contributed to 26 title victories across the drivers' and constructors' championships during his illustrious career, which has spanned over 35 years.

➡️ READ MORE

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