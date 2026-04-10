F1 star's father wants to become PRESIDENT

Father of Cadillac F1 star Sergio Perez - Antonio Perez Garibay - has announced his dream of one day becoming Mexican president.

Perez's father is a recognisable figure for F1 fans, particularly after his jubilant celebrations in 2021 went viral, when his son stood on the podium to the rapturous cheers of his home crowd at the Mexican Grand Prix for the very first time.

Antonio Perez Garibay has also drawn criticism however, and was involved in controversy after making homophobic remarks in 2024. Antonio was criticised by his son for using a homophobic slur in a podcast interview ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, towards former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

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Perez Jr himself told Sky Sports that he does not share the same views as his father and distanced himself from Antonio's comments by condemning them.

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Aside from being the father of a Formula 1 driver, Perez Sr is also known for his political career and is the delegate of the Interior Ministry in Jalisco. He also served as a Member of the State Parliament for Morena (The National Regeneration Movement and the current leading party in Mexico) from 2021-2024, representing the state of Jalisco.

Perez's father also stood as a candidate to be the senator for Morena in 2018 and for mayor of Guadalajara with the New Alliance party in 2015. Prior to his political career Perez Sr's main successes were as an entrepreneur, owning businesses related to cars and mechanical workshops.

But now, Perez Sr has announced a new dream. Taking to his Instagram, he announced that his ambition was to one day become the Mexican president, sharing screenshots from an interview with El Siglo de Torreon where he expressed his dreams.

After praising the current president Claudia Shein, he wrote: "The future of our country is the best. Everything else is politics. Thanks to El Siglo de Torreon but today my commitment is to the Government of Mexico and the Ministry of the Interior Rose Icela Rodriguez. God's timing is perfect 2030."

Perez Sr: My dream is to one day be president of Mexico

In the interview, Perez Sr said: "You should never say never, but it is my dream. My dream is to one day become President of Mexico, just as it was once my dream that my son would become a Formula 1 driver."

"When I say I want to be President of Mexico, people tell me I’m mad. Well, I like being mad; I like doing things that others don’t do. I’m the sort of person who does things that others don’t dare to do."

The interviewer also asked Perez Sr about his marital status and whether he would become President of Mexico as a single man.

To this Antonio replied: "I won’t become President of Mexico as a single man; I’m sure something will come along."

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