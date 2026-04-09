F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shares Ferrari masterplan as FIA make crucial decisions

Lewis Hamilton may have left Mercedes in 2024, but he is making a point of keeping a close eye on his former team as they excel under F1's new regulations.

The seven-time champion has shared that he and Ferrari have a plan to close the gap to Toto Wolff's outfit, as more improvements appear to be on the horizon for the Scuderia. ➡️ READ MORE

How the FIA can fix F1 at crunch talks

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F1's governing body are set to meet today, Thursday, April 9, to discuss potential changes to the 2026 regulations which have so far proved highly controversial.

After persistent complaints from all over the paddock, the FIA, F1 teams, power unit manufacturers and the sport's stakeholders will meet to hopefully settle on rule tweaks to be approved before the next round in Miami. But what are they likely to discuss and what kind of changes should be expected? Find out below.

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Max Verstappen exit rumours swirl as disgruntled F1 star arrives at rival series

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It seems Max Verstappen is keen to avoid staying away from motorsport for long, with the Dutchman in attendance at an iconic circuit this weekend as rumours swirl about a potential exit from F1.

A five-week break from may have never been more welcome for Verstappen and Red Bull after another difficult weekend at Suzuka, but the four-time champion will soon forget his F1 woes as he enjoys a month of attending alternative racing series'.

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Global fuel crisis sparks race cancellation fears

The global fuel crisis caused by the Iran war could continue to impact motorsport events as fears of further disruption have emerged following F1's double grands prix cancellation.

As a five-week enforced break from the 2026 calendar continues in F1, fears have been reported that a race could be cancelled at the former F1 host track, the PETRONAS Sepang International Circuit.

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Red Bull F1 star 'under pressure' as key staff split over 2026 crisis

It is no secret that Red Bull's star driver is at odds over whether to call time on his F1 career due to his sheer dislike of the new regulations.

But Red Bull's miserable start to the 2026 campaign could put a key figure in the spotlight as rumours swirl over the team's technical director being under pressure, with his future also reportedly up in the air.

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