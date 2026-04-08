Max Verstappen exit rumours swirl as disgruntled F1 star arrives at rival series
Max Verstappen exit rumours swirl as disgruntled F1 star arrives at rival series
During his time off from the racetrack, Max Verstappen was spotted at the....racetrack
Max Verstappen cannot keep away from motorsport with the Dutchman in attendance at Paul Ricard this weekend as rumours swirl about a potential F1 exit.
A five-week break from F1 may never have been more welcome for Verstappen and Red Bull, after another difficult weekend at Suzuka where an eighth place finish was the best the four-time champion could muster.
His post-race interview, in which a weary Verstappen outlined his grievances with the new F1 cars, has since caused concern he could leave the sport altogether, with reports in the Dutch media that Verstappen was 'seriously considering' retirement.
F1 will be the furthest concern from Verstappen's mind in the coming weeks however, as the Dutchman prepares for the 24h Nurburgring qualifiers which take place on April 18 and 19.
Before then however, Verstappen couldn't resist a further GT appearance, although this time was content to support the drivers rather than to race.
READ MORE: George Russell facing brand new Lewis Hamilton threat at Mercedes
Verstappen at GT World Challenge Europe
This weekend (April 11-12) the opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe will take place at the Circuit Paul Ricard, before moving onto Brands Hatch and Monza next month.
Taking part this weekend will be none other than Aston Martin F1 star Lance Stroll, who has used the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix to emulate Verstappen and enjoy some GT running of his own.
Stroll will get behind the wheel of the Comtoyou Racing, Aston Martin Vantage GT3 car alongside Roberto Merhi and Mari Boya.
They will find themselves rivals with Verstappen's racing team however, even though the champion himself isn't competing. Nevertheless, the Dutchman arrived at Paul Ricard for the Prologue test (taking place April 8-9) with Dani Juncadella, who won alongside Verstappen and Jules Gounon at the Nurburgring in March - before the car was ultimately disqualified.
The Spaniard will drive Verstappen Racing’s No.3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO in the Endurance Cup this year, after the team announced their step up to the Pro class for the first time in 2026.
Juncadella, Gounon will reunite with Verstappen, alongside Lucas Auer, for the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours in May.
GT World Challenge Calendar 2026
|Round
|Date
|Race
|1
|April 11-12
|Circuit Paul Ricard
|2
|May 2-3
|Brands Hatch
|3
|May 29-31
|Monza
|4
|June 24-28
|24 Hours of Spa
|5
|July 17-19
|Misano
|6
|July 31-August 2
|Magny-Cours
|7
|August 28-30
|Nurburgring
|8
|September 18-20
|Zandvoort
|9
|October 2-4
|Barcelona
|10
|October 16-18
|Portimao
READ MORE: Verstappen is doing 'bizarre' 24-hour race outside F1
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Why Horner and Newey split, why Red Bull are in crisis and Brundle's big fear - F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 22:57
Just in
Recommended by the editors
How the FIA can fix F1 at crunch talks
Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari have F1 masterplan to beat Mercedes
Max Verstappen exit rumours swirl as disgruntled F1 star arrives at rival series
F1 News Today: Worrying Lewis Hamilton admission emerges, new Mercedes threat looms
Latest News
How the FIA can fix F1 at crunch talks
- 9 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari have F1 masterplan to beat Mercedes
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen exit rumours swirl as disgruntled F1 star arrives at rival series
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Worrying Lewis Hamilton admission emerges, new Mercedes threat looms
- Today 15:06
What do F1 drivers do during enforced spring break?
- Today 14:57
Everyone else is wrong - F1 isn't boring in 2026
- Today 12:55
Most read
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen left laughing as Mercedes announce new team principal role
- 21 march