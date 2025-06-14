Canadian Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after F1 star involved in freak accident
Canadian Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after F1 star involved in freak accident
Alex Albon caused a red flag during qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix after the engine cover blew off the side of his Williams F1 car in a freak incident.
The session was abruptly paused when Albon's engine cover exploded off his car down the backstraight, and the 29-year-old rushed straight to his garage to fix the issue.
As a result of the red flag, the session was delayed so that the marshals could retrieve the debris from the broken engine cover safely and ensure the circuit was clear for the remainder of qualifying.
Albon was also noted by the stewards for failing to find the escape road, and pull over with his damaged car.
The Williams mechanics had a huge job ahead of them to replace the engine cover in time so that Albon could continue to participate in qualifying.
Williams and Albon under pressure at Canadian Grand Prix
Williams demonstrated impressive speed in Canada, with both drivers featuring in the top three during practice on Friday and hoped to covert this pace in qualifying.
Luckily, the Williams mechanics managed to fix Albon's car in time for one more lap in Q1 and a chance of making it into Q2.
Albon managed to set a time inside the top 10 and progress through to Q2, but his team-mate Carlos Sainz was seemingly impeded by Isack Hadjar on his final flying lap and was knocked out in Q1.
The team have not disclosed what prompted the bodywork to fly off, but the FIA will certainly be looking into the incident to make sure it does not happen again.
READ MORE: FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell schools Max Verstappen as Red Bull star to start LAST at Canadian GP
- 57 minutes ago
Canadian Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after F1 star involved in freak accident
- 1 hour ago
F1 teams notified of LATE substitution in official Canadian Grand Prix FIA announcement
- 2 hours ago
Sky F1 star reveals plan to get Max Verstappen BANNED at Canadian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Why is McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown absent at Canadian Grand Prix?
- Yesterday 20:12
F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Montreal
- Yesterday 19:42
- 1
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june