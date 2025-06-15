Sauber issue official statement after driver disqualified at Canadian GP

Sauber have issued an official statement after F1 Academy star Emma Felbermayr was disqualified from Race 1 at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The all-female single seater racing series returned in Montreal this weekend, with a jam-packed three race schedule after Race 2 at the Miami GP was cancelled and added onto the Canadian GP race weekend.

In Race 1, Sauber backed driver Felbermayr earned her first F1 Academy podium and finished in third, behind British driver Ella Lloyd in second and Rodin Motorsport team-mate Doriane Pin - who picked up her third race win in 2025.

However, it was announced post-race that Felbermayr had been disqualified from the first race at the Canadian GP, with her Sauber car found to be below the minimum weight.

Following the standard weighing procedure, the Austrian’s car was found to be below the minimum weight which is set at 603kg, and was consistently weighed at 602.6kg.

Sauber released a statement on social media as a result of the disqualification and wrote: “The team acknowledges the decision of the Canadian Grand Prix stewards to disqualify Emma Felbermayr from Race 1 of the F1 Academy weekend.

“Emma’s car, in which she had finished P3 on the road, was found to be underweight in post-race scrutineering.

“It is a disappointing outcome after Emma had completed an incredibly mature race to record her first-ever podium. With two races still to go here in Montreal, we keep supporting Emma as she continues her progression in the series.”

Felbermayr fights back in Montreal

Emma Felbermayr had a rollercoaster Saturday in Montreal

Felbermayr did not let the disqualification ruin her weekend however, and fought back spectacularly during Race 2 in Montreal.

A Safety Car during the closing stages of the race left leader Nina Gademan vulnerable to Felbermayr, who dived down the inside at Turn 9 to take first position which she held onto until the chequered flag.

Felbermayr's celebration was extra sweet as she achieved her first race victory in F1 Academy in a redemptive end to the day, with Lloyd and Gademan completing the podium in Race 2.

The F1 Academy grid will race once more on Sunday at the Canadian GP, with Pin extending her lead by 24 points ahead of Maya Weug in the drivers’ standings.

