F1 Academy 2025 Driver Lineup: Meet the racing stars of the future

The 2025 F1 Academy grid has been completed ahead of the season-opening race at the Chinese Grand Prix, with several changes across the field.

Reigning champion Abbi Pulling will no longer race in the series after she elected to join the GB3 grid for the upcoming season, where she will be joined by former McLaren star Bianca Bustamante.

However, that leaves last year's runner-up Doriane Pin as one of the favourites to take the title alongside returning drivers, such as Maya Weug and Chloe Chambers.

There will be several new faces on the 2025 grid, with Ella Lloyd supported by McLaren following Bustamante's exit and fellow Brit Alisha Palmowski also making her full-time debut in the series.

The F1 Academy grid consists of six teams - PREMA, Rodin Motorsport, Campos Racing, MP Motorsport, ART Grand Prix and Hitech - which will all display 10 F1 liveries and iconic brand sponsors such as Charlotte Tilbury, American Express, TAG Heuer, Tommy Hilfiger and PUMA.

F1 Academy 2025 Driver Lineup

The 2025 F1 Academy lineup features 17 permanent drivers, 10 of which are backed by F1 teams, with a spot at each race reserved for a wild card entry.

Shi Wei will be the first wild card entry to compete in the 2025 season and will race at home in China with Hitech.

Here is the full F1 Academy 2025 driver lineup and the teams they will represent:

PREMA: Nina Gademan, Doriane Pin & Tina Hausmann

Dutch driver Nina Gademan will replace Abbi Pulling as Alpine's affiliated driver, whilst Pin will continue to be supported by Mercedes for the 2025 season.

Tina Hausmann will continue to represent Aston Martin and will be coached by former W Series driver Jessica Hawkins.

Rodin Motorsport: Emma Felbermayr, Ella Lloyd & Chloe Chong

Chloe Chong will make her return to F1 Academy in the Charlotte Tilbury car, having last appeared on the grid for the 2023 season.

Ella Lloyd steps up as McLaren's representative after participating in Formula E’s first-ever Women’s Test, and Emma Felbermayr will don the fluorescent green racesuit of Sauber.

Campos Racing: Chloe Chambers, Rafaela Ferreira & Alisha Palmowski

No longer a Haas supported driver, Chloe Chambers will race under Red Bull Ford's colours, with GB4 runner-up Alisha Palmowski also backed by Red Bull Racing.

Rafaela Ferreira completes the list of Red Bull backed teams as Racing Bulls elected driver in 2025, after becoming the first female race winner in the F4 Brazilian Championship.

MP Motorsport: Alba Larsen, Joanne Ciconte & Maya Weug

Alba Larsen, who was mentored by former F1 driver Kevin Magnussen, will step up to the F1 Academy as one of this year's youngest competitors. The 16-year-old made her single-seater debut last year in the Indian F4 championship.

Joanne Ciconte moved to single-seaters in 2024 where she competed in series such as Australian and Spanish F4, whilst Ferrari's Maya Weug will lineup as the most experienced driver at MP Motorsport, continuing her affiliation with Ferrari for 2025.

ART Grand Prix: Courtney Crone, Aurelia Nobels & Lia Block

Lia Block returns with Williams in 2025 after an eighth-place finish last year and is joined by fellow American Courtney Crone at ART, who will represent Haas.

Aurelia Nobels completes ART's lineup and will race with a PUMA livery, returning to the team after finishing 12th in last year's F1 Academy championship.

Hitech TGR: Nicole Havrda, Aiva Anagnostiadis & Wei Shi (WCD)

Nicole Havrda became the first female Formula Pro USA Champion in 2023 and this year, arrives to F1 Academy supported by American Express.

Australian driver Aiva Anagnostiadis will also make her debut in 2025, alongside Hitech's wild card entry for the race in Shanghai, Shi Wei.

