Red Bull confirm new driver SIGNING in major announcement

Red Bull have announced the signing of a new driver, as well as extending a partnership with a key ally.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit have suffered a tumultuous season in Formula 1, surrendering their dominance over their competitors and dropping to second in the constructors' championship.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty

READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED

While Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship and has claimed seven race victories in 2024, the Dutchman has not won a race since June, at the Spanish Grand Prix.

On top of Red Bull's performance struggles, a number of key personnel have ditched the team, including design guru Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

F1 Academy is an all-female motorsport series

Red Bull make new driver signing

Red Bull's F1 drivers have been under much scrutiny throughout 2024, with Sergio Perez's form faltering and Daniel Ricciardo being replaced.

However, in other motorsport series, there is reason to be hopeful. Isack Hadjar, Ayumu Iwasa and Arvid Lindblad are all putting in brilliant performances in their respective series, while Emely de Heus and Hamda Al Qubaisi are the team's supported drivers in F1 Academy.

Now, Red Bull and Ford have announced an extension to their partnership in the all-female racing series, as well as announcing the signing of a top star.

Chloe Chambers has produced some brilliant performances for Campos Racing, supported by Haas, and sits fourth in the standings having won race two in Barcelona.

Now, Chambers has decided to join up with another American-based entity in Ford, who will continue to support Red Bull in F1 Academy, and will race in the 2025 F1 Academy season.

Speaking in a statement, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "Continuing our partnership with Ford as a title sponsor of the Red Bull Academy Programme is hugely exciting and further cements their commitment to female participation in motorsports.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief confirms Ricciardo target for F1 comeback chance

Christian Horner is the Red Bull team principal

"Everyone at the Team is looking forward to welcoming Chloe to the Red Bull family where she is a key part of our line-up for the 2025 F1 Academy season. Welcoming an American driver that has previously been linked to Ford, marks an exciting progression in our partnership with Ford Performance.

"Red Bull and Ford share common values and are united in providing more opportunities for young and emerging talent in motorsports, and we can’t wait to see Chloe hit the track in Red Bull Ford colours in 2025."

🚨 BREAKING: Chloe Chambers becomes the first confirmed F1 Academy driver for the 2025 season as she signs with @FordPerformance and joins the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme.



Chloe will also drive in the Red Bull Ford livery for the first time this weekend when she competes… pic.twitter.com/WmQkGJLTWB — F1 Academy (@f1academy) October 2, 2024

Chambers, who will also race in the Ford Mustang Challenge in Red Bull livery this weekend, said on the opportunity: "I am thrilled to be driving for the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme for the upcoming 2025 season. As an American driver, it is an honour to team up with an iconic American automotive company like Ford.

"It is a privilege to be partnering with the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme to continue improving female representation in the sport, and I am grateful for the support to achieve my own career goals in motorsport.

"I am excited to take part in the Ford Mustang Challenge this week and to have more opportunities to race outside of my role in F1 Academy. My focus for the rest of the year remains on delivering performance with Haas, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter in 2025 with the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme."

READ MORE: Horner reveals talks over Ricciardo and Perez switch

Related