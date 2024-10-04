Red Bull confirm new driver SIGNING in major announcement
Red Bull confirm new driver SIGNING in major announcement
Red Bull have announced the signing of a new driver, as well as extending a partnership with a key ally.
The Milton Keynes-based outfit have suffered a tumultuous season in Formula 1, surrendering their dominance over their competitors and dropping to second in the constructors' championship.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty
READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED
While Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship and has claimed seven race victories in 2024, the Dutchman has not won a race since June, at the Spanish Grand Prix.
On top of Red Bull's performance struggles, a number of key personnel have ditched the team, including design guru Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.
Red Bull make new driver signing
Red Bull's F1 drivers have been under much scrutiny throughout 2024, with Sergio Perez's form faltering and Daniel Ricciardo being replaced.
However, in other motorsport series, there is reason to be hopeful. Isack Hadjar, Ayumu Iwasa and Arvid Lindblad are all putting in brilliant performances in their respective series, while Emely de Heus and Hamda Al Qubaisi are the team's supported drivers in F1 Academy.
Now, Red Bull and Ford have announced an extension to their partnership in the all-female racing series, as well as announcing the signing of a top star.
Chloe Chambers has produced some brilliant performances for Campos Racing, supported by Haas, and sits fourth in the standings having won race two in Barcelona.
Now, Chambers has decided to join up with another American-based entity in Ford, who will continue to support Red Bull in F1 Academy, and will race in the 2025 F1 Academy season.
Speaking in a statement, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "Continuing our partnership with Ford as a title sponsor of the Red Bull Academy Programme is hugely exciting and further cements their commitment to female participation in motorsports.
READ MORE: Red Bull chief confirms Ricciardo target for F1 comeback chance
"Everyone at the Team is looking forward to welcoming Chloe to the Red Bull family where she is a key part of our line-up for the 2025 F1 Academy season. Welcoming an American driver that has previously been linked to Ford, marks an exciting progression in our partnership with Ford Performance.
"Red Bull and Ford share common values and are united in providing more opportunities for young and emerging talent in motorsports, and we can’t wait to see Chloe hit the track in Red Bull Ford colours in 2025."
🚨 BREAKING: Chloe Chambers becomes the first confirmed F1 Academy driver for the 2025 season as she signs with @FordPerformance and joins the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme.— F1 Academy (@f1academy) October 2, 2024
Chloe will also drive in the Red Bull Ford livery for the first time this weekend when she competes… pic.twitter.com/WmQkGJLTWB
Chambers, who will also race in the Ford Mustang Challenge in Red Bull livery this weekend, said on the opportunity: "I am thrilled to be driving for the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme for the upcoming 2025 season. As an American driver, it is an honour to team up with an iconic American automotive company like Ford.
"It is a privilege to be partnering with the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme to continue improving female representation in the sport, and I am grateful for the support to achieve my own career goals in motorsport.
"I am excited to take part in the Ford Mustang Challenge this week and to have more opportunities to race outside of my role in F1 Academy. My focus for the rest of the year remains on delivering performance with Haas, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter in 2025 with the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme."
READ MORE: Horner reveals talks over Ricciardo and Perez switch
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA ROCKED by shock double resignation
- 33 minutes ago
Red Bull confirm new driver SIGNING in major announcement
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen EXIT talks emerge as Horner reveals career change for Red Bull star - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
Horner and Wolff SEPARATED at F1 team principals meeting
- Yesterday 22:55
Horner outlines SHOCK Ricciardo career change
- Yesterday 21:49
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec