Vettel handed Red Bull return boost after Marko confirms interest

Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has received a major boost regarding his chances of making a shock return to Red Bull.

It comes after the team's chief advisor Helmut Marko named the German as the 'ideal' candidate to replace him when he decides to retire from the sport.

Marko - now aged 81 - has held his current role at the Milton Keynes-based outfit since 2005, and has been a huge part of one of the most successful teams in the history of F1.

The Austrian has worked alongside the likes of Mark Webber, Daniel Ricciardo, and defending world champion Max Verstappen, but it was the emergence of Vettel after being promoted to the team in 2009 which established them as one of the sport's biggest names, with the German winning four world drivers' titles in succession.

Herbert backs Red Bull legend for top job

Now, former F1 racer Johnny Herbert has echoed Marko's sentiments that the 37-year-old would be the ideal man to take over the reins of chief advisor at the team when the time comes.

"This would be a great story if Sebastian Vettel replaced Helmut Marko and I think he would do a great job," he told Beste Online Casino Netherlands.

"But, it is a lot of travelling and a lot of commitment because it would mean being away from his young family. I hope he does do the job as it would be good for F1.

"For Marko, there's always going to be a point where he may want to move or stop as he gets older.

"He clearly still loves the sport and loves to be involved, but it will also stir the pot at what looks like an unsettled Red Bull."

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 campaign, concluding a stellar career which saw him also drive for both Ferrari and Aston Martin.

However, he has been involved in a number of important projects within the world of motorsport, and just last weekend hosted Race4Women in Jeddah ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The event brought 20 promising female drivers together on the track alongside Vettel, as he continued his efforts to develop grassroots racing in the country and highlight the need to see an increase in female representation at the top level.

