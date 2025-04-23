Vettel melts hearts after young racer reveals incredible gesture

A promising young racer has paid an emotional tribute to four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel on the German's return to the track.

The former Red Bulls star was back in Saudi Arabia last weekend to host the Race4Women event, as he continues his efforts to empower the next generation of female drivers.

Held over two days in the build-up to the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, the event brought 20 drivers - as well as their friends and families - together in Jeddah to compete on The Track, situated nearby the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

And one of those participants took to social media to thank Vettel for his support and words of encouragement after seeing her chances of winning her race ended due to a mechanical fault.

Writing on her Instagram page, Janna Anjaiman said: "Seb, thank you so much for what you’ve done for me.

"I never expected to be noticed by anyone like this especially someone as special as you.

"In that moment when I was about to lose hope while being last, I watched you slow down and wait for me and pushed me to the end. "This was one of the most important days in my life, and probably the best day I’ve had in a while. Thank you for keeping me motivated and for believing in me. It means the world Seb."

Vettel makes big impact in Jeddah

Vettel - who joined the drivers on track in Jeddah - has long been an advocate for getting more women involved in F1, and first launched the Race4Women event back in 2021.

Speaking in a recent interview with the BBC, the 37-year-old admitted he is hopeful that it won't be too long before women are given the opportunity to compete in F1.

With more female fans of the sport than ever, questions are being asked about why it has been over three decades since a female driver last participated in a grand prix, with Italian Giovanni Amati the last to have achieved the feat back in 1992.

The next round of the 2025 F1 Academy campaign was also held Saudi Arabia last weekend, as Ella Lloyd and Maya Weug came out on top in Race 1 and 2 respectively.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence

Related